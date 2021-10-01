Princess Beatrice has revealed the sweet name for her baby daughter but what is its meaning?

Beatrice, 33, welcomed her daughter on September 18 with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

At the time, Beatrice and Edoardo didn’t announce their baby girl’s name and royal fans have been patiently waiting.

Beatrice and Edoardo have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice announces baby name

The royal couple shared the name on Twitter earlier today (October 1).

They accompanied the announcement with a black and white shot of their daughter’s tiny feet.

The message read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“The couple have said, ‘We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.'”

The name Sienna originates from the Italian city of Siena, in Tuscany.

Meanwhile, the baby’s middle name is a clear nod to Beatrice’s grandmother, the Queen.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their baby last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after bookies revealed the favourite baby name choices that they thought Beatrice and Edoardo would give their daughter.

Online bookies Betfair.com revealed that in the top spot was Sarah at 8/1, with Anna and Emily closely behind at 10/1.

Other names which they suggested were Mary (11/1), Edith and Maria (12/1), and Fiona, Laura and Rosa.

A spokesperson said: “Sarah is the early 8/1 favourite, a nod to her mother Sarah the Duchess of York.

“We are tipping the happy couple to have an Italian flavour with their choice of name, with Edoardo’s father hailing from Bergamo.”

Beatrice thanked the midwife team earlier this week (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of Beatrice’s first child.

A statement read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Meanwhile, Beatrice also shared a statement on her Twitter page.

Beatrice welcomes daughter

She said: “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Her younger sister Princess Eugenie paid tribute to Beatrice, Edoardo and her new niece.

She said on Instagram: “Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you.”

