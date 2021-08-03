Sarah Ferguson adores being a grandmother, but how many grandchildren does she have, and is she a hands-on granny?

The Duchess of York has opened up about family life, revealing that daughter Eugenie is a “magnificent” mother to baby August.

She’s also detailed her cute relationship with the tot, who is six months old.

Sarah Ferguson became a grandmother earlier this year when Princess Eugenie welcomed baby August (Credit: Splash News)

So how many grandchildren does Sarah Ferguson have?

Sarah is currently grandmother to daughter Eugenie’s son August.

He was born in February 2021 and shares a close bond with his grandmother.

August will have to get used to sharing soon, though, because Fergie’s other daughter – Princess Beatrice – is pregnant with her first child.

Her first baby is due in the autumn, meaning Sarah will soon have two grandchildren.

What has Fergie said about August?

Chatting to Bella, Fergie revealed her close bond with August.

She said she isn’t an interfering gran, instead preferring to let Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank “get on with it”.

She added: “It’s so lovely for me to see what magnificent parents they are turning out to be. We see a lot of each other – they were actually staying with us for the first few months of lockdown – and they know I am always on the end of the line or a Zoom call.”

Speaking about her grandson, Sarah admitted August is a “tremendous flirt”.

She said: “When I see my grandson August, he seems to appreciate my energy and greets me with the most enormous smile. He’s a tremendous flirt at six months!”

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first baby this autumn (Credit: Splash News)

Fergie’s excitement for Princess Beatrice

Fergie also revealed her excitement for Beatrice as she prepares to become a first-time mum.

“It’s pretty extraordinary what’s happened to our family during this pandemic. We’ve had a birth, a wedding and another pregnancy. It’s all very exciting and the cause for a great deal of celebration,” she said.

