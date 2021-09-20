Congratulations are in order! Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their first baby.

The news was confirmed today via Buckingham Palace, with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Wimbledon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice welcomes baby

In addition, the statement added: “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

The little girl is Princess Beatrice’s first baby, and Edoardo’s second. His son, Christopher, nicknamed Wolfie by family, was born in 2016.

Meanwhile, Beatrice shared on Twitter: “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

How did Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi meet?

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo – nicknamed Edo – have run in the same circles since 2011.

However, they started dating in 2018 after a mutual friend connected them.

“They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi out together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As a result, in January 2019, they went on holiday to Kenya together, and that March they travelled to New York. As a result, by June they were attending official Royal events as a couple.

Edo proposed in September 2019 while on holiday in Italy with Beatrice. The couple secretly married on July 17th, 2020.

Beatrice borrowed a dress belonging to the Queen for her big day. They modified the gown with new sleeves.

Earlier this year, the couple announced Beatrice’s pregnancy, saying she was due in the Autumn of 2021.

