Following the news that Princess Beatrice has welcomed her first baby, her sister Princess Eugenie has paid tribute.

Beatrice, 33, gave birth to an as-yet-unnamed daughter on Saturday (September 18).

And now younger sister Eugenie has sent her an adorable message.

What did Eugenie say to her sister Princess Beatrice and her baby?

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared a snap of Beatrice with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In the message, she said: “To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣.

“Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you.

“We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge.”

Eugenie calls herself ‘Auntie Euge’

In the same post, she also sent a message to her new niece.

“To my new niece ,” she began.

“I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos.. we’re going to have so much fun ⁣together.

“Love your Auntie Euge.”

Princess Beatrice welcomes baby

Earlier today, Beatrice broke the news on social media that she had welcomed her daughter into the world.

“So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” she said.

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Elsewhere, on the official royal family Instagram account, there was also an announcement.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” it said.

“The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”