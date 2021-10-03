In latest Prince Andrew news, the Duke has reportedly met his new granddaughter Sienna – two weeks after Princess Beatrice’s birth.

The Duke of York, 61, is currently fighting a lawsuit brought against him by Virgina Roberts Giuffre.

Meanwhile, daughter Beatrice gave birth to her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last month.

Prince Andrew has finally met his new granddaughter Sienna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news: Duke finally meets Princess Beatrice’s baby

According to reports, the couple recently introduced Andrew to his granddaughter.

The meeting took place in Windsor last Friday (October 1).

A source told The Sun: “It is quite something that he had to wait almost two weeks before he met her.

“He is very much aware Beatrice’s special moment was ruined by the accusations against him.”

Andrew previously spent time in Balmoral, before heading back to Windsor.

The duke left the Queen’s Scottish residence last week.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the meeting followed shortly after Andrew’s legal team acknowledged his lawsuit.

A Manhattan federal judge approved the acknowledgement.

The legal papers became served on September 21 and the duke has until October 29 to respond.

Princess Beatrice announces daughter’s name

In addition, Beatrice recently revealed the name of her newborn daughter.

Her announcement read: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

She accompanied the announcement with a black and white shot of her daughter’s feet prints.

Beatrice also confirmed the news of her birth with a post on Twitter last month.

At the time, she wrote: “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

ED! has contacted Prince Andrew’s representative for comment on this story.

