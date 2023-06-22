All the times the royal kids have made us laugh at royal occasions

We’ve been seeing a lot more of Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte in recent years, with the royal youngsters regularly attending royal events these days.

Here are all the times the royal kids have made us laugh with their antics at royal events and occasions…

Louis stole the show at the Jubilee (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Louis’ funny faces at the Jubilee

Last summer saw the birth of Louis’ funny faces. The young prince appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony along with his great-grandmother, the late Queen, and family during the Trooping of the Colour.

As the planes flew over the palace, Louis could be seen covering his ears and pulling a number of funny faces. It’s safe to say that Louis stole the show that day.

Charlotte was cheeky with photographers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out at photographers

Back in 2019, Princess Charlotte was in a particularly cheeky mood during a royal engagement at the King’s Cup regatta.

As Princess Kate waved at photographers, Charlotte took the opportunity to stick her tongue out at them! The photographers loved it – and Kate seemed to see the funny side too.

Prince George’s reaction to England scoring sent fans wild (Credit: BBC)

Prince George at the Euros

Back in 2021, England made it all the way to the finals of the Euros. Amongst those watching the final at Wembley were Prince William, Kate, and Prince George.

Rather than wear the England shirt, George attended the final in an adorable suit. When England scored after three minutes, George was a picture, celebrating the goal while also making sure his shirt stayed tucked in.

“Prince George is honestly my favourite part of this whole Euros experience,” one fan tweeted at the time.

Princess Charlotte appeared to scold her brother (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte scolds George at the Jubilee

During the Trooping of the Colour at the Jubilee last year, Princess Charlotte appeared to have a stern word with her brother, George.

During the national anthem, Charlotte gave her brother a nudge and appeared to scold him over his posture. George didn’t bother arguing back. He simply stood up straighter. Looks like we know who the boss at home is!

“She’s the boss. I love that both George and Louis listen to her and immediately correct course,” one royal fan gushed at the time.

Louis’ stole the show again at the Pageant (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Louis at the Jubilee pageant

Not long after his balcony antics, Prince Louis was back to his old tricks at the Jubilee pageant. The young prince was bopping along to the music, pulling his cousin’s hair, and being pretty cheeky with his mum.

During the show, Louis was spotted hushing Kate – and even at one point covering her mouth with his hand.

The Queen’s sketch had the royal kids laughing (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte and George in loving the Queen and Paddington’s sketch

A sweet moment that got royal fans talking during the Jubilee was George and Charlotte’s reactions to watching the Queen’s sketch with Paddington Bear.

At the Jubilee concert last summer, a special scene was shown of the Queen and Paddington Bear sitting down to have tea at Buckingham Palace. As it’s Paddington, hilarity ensues.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were loving the short scene, and the cameras picked them up with big beams on their faces as they watched their great-grandmother share tea with the animated bear.

Louis invented a new royal wave (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Louis’ new wave at the coronation

The young prince didn’t let the occasion get in the way of his attempts at stealing the show during last month’s coronation. After looking unbelievably bored during the actual ceremony, Louis then sent royal fans wild with his antics on the balcony later that day.

During his appearance up there, the five-year-old seemingly invented a new royal wave – whilst still looking very bored. It wasn’t much, but it had royal fans laughing all the same.

Louis was back at it again over the weekend (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Louis’ silly faces at Trooping of the Colour 2023

Another big occasion, another opportunity for Louis to give us some more hilarious material. Over the weekend, Charles oversaw his first Trooping of the Colour as king.

It seems as though Louis was back to his best too. As well as bored Louis, we also got ‘silly wave’ Louis, and ‘funny faces’ Louis too.

And, at the end of it all, the young prince saluted the crowds, before leaving the balcony. Amazing.

Read more: Prince William reduced King Charles ‘to tears’ with remarks about royal future

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story