He might only be five years old, but little Prince Louis had already mastered the art of an iconic facial expression.

Pulling funny faces and cheekily blowing raspberries – the young royal has already won over a legion of fans thanks to his cheeky and funny reactions.

In fact, he’s made news worldwide plenty of times thanks to his wide array of goofy faces. And it seems his parents, Prince William and Kate, are just as smitten – with the pair even joking about it.

But here’s some of our favourite expressions Louis has pulled during royal events in recent years…

The young royal has already won over a ton of fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

1. Tongue out at Trooping the Colour 2022

Prince Louis captured the hearts of the nation back in June last year when he joined his famous family for Trooping the Colour amid the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

He made his first appearance at Trooping the Colour, sitting in a carriage with his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, his mother the Princess of Wales and Camilla.

But before they had even arrived, Louis was dishing out the cheeky facial expressions. Heading over to the star-studded event with his siblings, Louis stuck out his tongue for the cameras and his fans.

Louis stole the show again (Credit: Shutterstock)

2. A bit too loud… Louis?

During last year’s Trooping the Colour, Louis later enthusiastically waved to the aircrafts above him during the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. However, when the jets started to get a little louder, he covered his ears.

As the parade continued, Louis waved to the crowd and continued to chat with his great-grandmother the Queen.

Louis has made news worldwide plenty of times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

3. Louis’ wave and wink at Trooping the Colour 2022

That wasn’t all for the hilarious expressions during the 2022 Trooping the Colour, though. Louis also gave fans an adorable wink as he headed over to the main event. He was seen mirroring his siblings – George and Charlotte – by waving to the excited crowds.

But one moment saw Charlotte put a stop to Louis’ continuous waving!

Louis’ bored face is totally relatable right? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

4. Louis’ ‘bored’ face

Another sweet moment during last year’s Trooping the Colour saw Louis looking slightly, er, bored. Standing on the palace balcony alongside his family, Louis put his face in his hands. He appeared to drag down his face… seemingly fed up of all the fuss!

Louis is no stranger to an iconic balcony moment (Credit: Cover Images)

5. Prince Louis’ very unique royal wave at the coronation

Earlier this year, royal fans were left in stitches by some of Louis’ actions at his grandfather King Charles’ coronation.

After the ceremony, the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony as they waved to the crowds. Together with the rest of his family, Louis joined his grandfather on the famous balcony.

But one moment saw Louis create his own royal wave and fans loved it. He was seen waving both of his hands sideways. One person said on Twitter: “Louis creating his own royal wave!”

Louis is the youngest child of William and Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

6. Drummer boy at the coronation

Another moment during last month’s coronation saw Louis pull a string of hilarious faces and even appeared to be practising the drums on the balcony railing.

He was seen pulling one funny face – as seen above – which immediately went viral!

The little prince was up to his usual antics this weekend (Credit: Shutterstock)

7. Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour 2023

Little Louis stole the show yet again at another royal event this weekend at Trooping the Colour 2023. The five-year-old made his way to Horse Guards Parade from Buckingham Palace on Saturday (June 17) in a carriage with his siblings.

And as expected, cameras picked up Louis being rather cheeky. He was snapped holding his nose and pulling faces. As well as pointing at the sky and fiddling with his hair during the carriage ride.

On the palace balcony, Louis was also having a lot of fun – pulling faces and doing impressions alongside his family.

It’s very clear that this young royal knows how to entertain!

