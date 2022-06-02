Princess Charlotte left royal fans in stitches today when she gave Prince Louis a little ticking off during Trooping the Colour.

The Cambridge children made an appearance during the ceremony’s carriage procession on Thursday morning alongside their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee.

Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, were joined by their older brother Prince George, eight, as they waved to cheering crowds.

Princess Charlotte laughed at her little brother (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Cambridge kids sat opposite their mum Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in one carriage. Their dad Prince William was riding one of the horses during the ceremony.

The crowds erupted into cheers as the little royals waved and smiled.

But one moment saw Charlotte give her little brother Louis a ticking off as he excitedly waved his hand.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Cambridge Children at #TroopingTheColour today #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/hsW4QING9f — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 2, 2022

As Louis was waving continuously, big sister Charlotte laughed and put his hand down. But that didn’t stop him as Louis began waving again seconds later!

Royal fans watching the carriage procession were amused by the moment and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Charlotte pushing Louis’ hand down because he was waving too much lol.”

Another wrote: “Princess Charlotte be like: Louis, calm down. Wait for the balcony,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

A third added: “Charlotte pushing Louis’ hand down cause he is waving too much haha.”

Louis loved waving to the crowds! (Credit: BBC)

Another noticed that Louis didn’t seem to care and carried on waving to the crowds!

They tweeted: “LOL Charlotte thought Louis was waving too much in the carriage and moved his hand down.

“He then immediately starts waving again! Good for him! Defiant Louis!”

Other royal fans were over the moon to see the youngest members of the Royal Family out for the celebrations.

One gushed: “The Cambridge children are so absolutely adorable. Definitely worth watching just for them.”

Another added: “The Cambridge children are all so adorable with their cute waves, love Princess Charlotte’s confidence!”

A third said: “The lovely Cambridge children learning etiquette and bowing their heads and then the sunshine makes them squint a bit.”

