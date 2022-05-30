Roman Kemp plans to ‘retire young’ after devastating disorder diagnosis

Roman Kemp has revealed that he plans to retire young after receiving a devastating disorder diagnosis.

The 29-year-old has revealed that he plans to retire within the next five years after learning he has sleep apnoea.

Roman spoke about his future plans recently (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp’s future plans

During a recent interview, Roman spoke about his future plans.

In a surprise twist, the radio host confessed that he doesn’t see himself staying in the spotlight for much longer.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Roman spoke about how he wants to do a decade hosting the Capital radio breakfast show.

Read more: BBC’s Platinum Jubilee concert line-up revealed as Brits make two key complaints

He said: “I want a decade on air at least. I would love to be able to say I did a decade on that show – whether my bosses will allow that I don’t know.”

Roman also spoke about his plans for the future – revealing he wants to be a stay-at-home dad and open a dog sanctuary.

He added that the reason he works is because he wants to “retire as a young person”.

The radio host spoke about his condition too (Credit: Diary of a CEO / YouTube)

Roman talks sleep apnoea

Elsewhere in the interview, Roman spoke about a devastating condition that he’s been diagnosed with.

The former I’m A Celebrity star has sleep apnoea – a condition that causes your breathing to stop and start while sleeping.

Roman confessed that the condition is so bad that he has to wear an oxygen mask when he sleeps.

“The doctors told me I must wear an oxygen mask. There is absolutely nothing sexy about going back to Roman Kemp’s house,” he said.

“They are expecting candles and mood lighting but they’re getting a Darth Vader impression into an oxygen tank.”

Roman has been busy recently (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp news

In other news, it was recently announced that Roman is set to play a role in the upcoming Jubilee celebrations.

Roman will be taking part in the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday, June 4.

The 29-year-old will be hosting the show alongside Kirsty Young.

The concert will feature the likes of Sir Elton John, Eurovision star Sam Ryder, and Diana Ross.

Read more: Silent Witness: Who is Tom Faulkner? How does he know Nikki? Who plays him?

Elsewhere, Roman recently took part in Loose Women spin-off show, Loose Men.

Along with Vernon Kay, Strictly star Johannes Rabede, and Mike Tindall, Roman spoke about a range of topics, with a big focus on men’s mental health.

Viewers were so impressed with the show that there were even calls for it to be a permanent fixture on TV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.