Roman Kemp reveals friend Lewis Capaldi’s words to him about being ‘scared’ after ‘sad’ Glastonbury set

Lewis Capaldi has received so much support following his Glastonbury set, which saw the crowd help him sing amid his Tourette’s.

Roman Kemp is good friends with singer Lewis and spoke to the star on the phone following his performance at the festival. Last weekend, Lewis struggled with tics due to his Tourette’s – which he was diagnosed with last year.

At one point during the set, the crowd sang along to Lewis’ hit song Someone You Loved as he struggled to sing some parts.

Singer Lewis struggled with his Tourette’s at Glastonbury (Credit: BBC)

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury

There was an outpouring of support online for Lewis. He later addressed the performance on his Instagram. He said: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

It was really, really sad. I’m proud of him.

“I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Now, Roman has opened up about the moments after Lewis’ performance and detailed a phone call they had.

Roman opened up about his friend Lewis’ struggle (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp on phone call with Lewis Capaldi

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Roman said of Lewis’ set: “It was really hard to watch. It was really hard to watch. It was really, really sad. I’m proud of him. But I’m more proud that he’s decided to step away. Because it is lovely seeing him up there, and it’s lovely seeing the crowd doing it, but this is someone’s life.

“When I saw him doing that he stopped being Lewis Capaldi and I thought, hang on a minute. That’s my mate. And he’s not in a good way here.”

Discussing the phone call he had with Lewis, Roman said: “I spoke to him just after he came off stage, and we had a chat on the phone. I spoke to him just to say well done. And he said to me, he goes, ‘What do you think? I think I’m going to take some time. It’s just scary because you build all this stuff up and you don’t want to lose it.'”

Lewis was worried after his Glastonbury set (Credit: BBC)

Roman said he reassured Lewis that his fans are “not going to forget you”.

Following his Glastonbury set, many of Lewis’ fans flocked to Twitter to offer their support and praise the singer. One person said: “The Glastonbury crowd filling in for Lewis Capaldi when he needed help was such a beautiful moment.”

Read more: This magical moment at Glastonbury as Lewis Capaldi struggled to sing will restore your faith in humanity

Another wrote: “I hope he rests up, gets the love and support he needs from those closest to him, and returns only if and when he’s ready.”

Someone else added: “The effect on Lewis Capaldi must have been profound. You don’t even have to like the song to get choked up. Beautiful.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.