Lewis Capaldi breaks silence on Glastonbury performance as he makes huge decision about his future

Lewis Capaldi has spoken out after his performance at Glastonbury on Saturday (June 24).

On Instagram, he revealed that he’s taking a break from touring for a while as he adjusts to his Tourette’s syndrome.

He began by paying tribute to the festival and his fans: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.”

The singer then went on to say that he’s “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future” after his Glastonbury set, in which he struggled with his Tourette’s syndrome – the crowd helped him out by singing along.

Support from fans

Plenty of famous faces have sent him messages of support. The likes of Piers Morgan and Nick Knowles took to Twitter to praise him and the crowd, as did Victoria Derbyshire, Dan Walker and Lorraine Kelly.

Lewis, who’s perhaps best known for his 2018 smash hit Someone You Loved, continued in his statement: “I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

He finished by thanking his family, friends, and others around him for their support, and apologising to fans who had hoped to see him later on this year. He signed off with: “All my love, always, Lewis.”

Adjusting to his Tourette’s diagnosis

The 26-year-old singer, who released his second album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent last month, was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome last September. He’s been open about his struggles with anxiety, previously discussing the panic attacks he experiences, and health anxiety in particular.

And he said that his Tourette’s diagnosis came as a “relief” because he thought he had “some horrible degenerative disease”. He said he notices it more when he’s excited or stressed, and has had Botox to help manage the condition.

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological condition typified by involuntary motor or vocal tics. Other famous figures with the condition include singer Billie Eilish, actor Seth Rogen and YouTuber Ethan Klein.

