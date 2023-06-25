This magical moment at Glastonbury as Lewis Capaldi struggled to sing will restore your faith in humanity

Lewis Capaldi put on an emotional performance at Glastonbury this weekend (Saturday, June 24) as the star revealed he would be taking more time off.

The Before You Go singer headlined the Pyramid stage at this year’s Glastonbury festival, exciting fans with his set after taking several weeks off ahead of performing at the iconic festival.

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi struggled to get through his Glastonbury set (Credit: BBC)

Lewis’ Glastonbury set

Towards the end of his performance, the star was visibly moved as thousands of fans continued singing when he could not. Lewis performed his chart-topping hit song Someone You Loved with the crowd singing along as he paused at times to take it all in.

Pacing the stage, the star acknowledged the crowd while touching his heart at one point as a visual gesture of thanks for their support. While performing that evening, he shared that he would be taking some time off due to ongoing battles with his vocal health.

The Glastonbury crowd support Lewis Capaldi through his set as he tells them he’ll be taking another ‘wee break’https://t.co/Dt83q16BXQpic.twitter.com/QiTaNwY3XI — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 25, 2023

He said: “Glastonbury, I’m really sorry, I’m a bit annoyed with myself.”

Lewis added: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So, you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even.

“But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you’re still up for watching us.”

After a few songs, the star commented: “I really apologise. You’ve all come out, and my voice is really packing in.”

He performed hit song after hit song with the fans singing along. However, the performer had to make several stops throughout the set due to his voice.

Lewis shared his ongoing battle with his voice and that he needs more time off (Credit: BBC)

Lewis revealed that he was diagnosed with Tourette’s last September, causing him to make involuntary sounds and movements known as tics. During his performance, his tics were visibly present, adding to his vocal discomfort.

Fan reaction to Lewis

Fans in the audience didn’t care that the singer needed moments to collect himself and rest onstage as they cheered and sang along with him, with reaction from viewers at home being equally supportive.

One spectator said: “Love this! I bet the atmosphere was amazing, and what a hero Lewis is.”

Another said: “One the best moments of 2023 so far IMO. The sheer commitment and strength Lewis showed as his crippling Tourette’s took hold was so emotional to watch. Lewis really does have the best fans anyone could ask for that moment of solidarity they showed was powerful.”

Presenter Vernon Kay added: “Capaldi! You beauty…,” followed by a heart emoji.

Lewis cancels shows in lead up to Glastonbury

The news follows a statement the singer shared on his social media earlier this month about taking some time off ahead of Glastonbury to “rest and recover”.



In his original statement, he divulged that he would be cancelling shows in the lead-up to Glastonbury.

At the time, he said: “This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I’m really sorry that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24.”

During his three-week rest up until Glastonbury, he said he needed time “to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands”.

