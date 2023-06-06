Lewis Capaldi cancelled shows yesterday (Monday, June 5) as he released a devastating statement to fans.

The Scottish singer confessed that the announcement had “hurt” him to make.

Lewis had some devastating news (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lewis Capaldi announces he’s cancelled shows

Yesterday saw Lewis share some devastating news with his fans. The Scottish singer revealed that he has been forced to cancel shows after admitting that he’s “struggling”.

Lewis posted a statement on Twitter and Instagram for his combined 8.1 million followers to see. In the statement, Lewis said: “This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I’m really sorry that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.”

Lewis then continued. He said it had been an “incredible” time leading into the new album. However, he said that the last few months have been “full on both mentally and physically”.

He then revealed that he hasn’t been home “properly since Christmas”. He then said that “at the moment, I’m struggling to get to grips with it all”.

Lewis has cancelled some shows (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lewis releases statement

The 26-year-old then continued. He said: “I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.

“I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

He then apologised to fans who have purchased tickets and organised transport and accommodation.

“I’m getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I’m so grateful for,” he then added. “I take none of this for granted and can’t wait to be back doing it again.”

Lewis’ fans sent their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans react as Lewis Capaldi announces he’s cancelled shows

Fans of the Scottish megastar quickly took to the replies to send him their support.

“Sending love and support your way mate! Taking care of yourself should always be priority no.1,” Steven Bartlett said.

“I know that was not easy for you to say but you must take care of yourself first. Your fans will be here,” another fan commented. “Health and mental well-being ALWAYS comes first man. Glad you’re doing what’s right!” a third wrote.

“Lewis you’re doing a wise thing. Rest and recuperate x,” another said. “Take your time bro. Your doing great. Looking forward to seeing your next concert. Taking time to recover is important. Take good care of yourself and have a great time in Glastonbury,” a fifth tweeted.

