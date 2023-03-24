This Morning viewers issue plea today following chaotic Lewis Capaldi interview

This Morning today (Friday, March 24) saw Lewis Capaldi appear on the show to discuss his Tourettes diagnosis.

The interview went down a storm with viewers, with many taking to Twitter to issue This Morning and ITV with a desperate plea…

Lewis Capaldi on This Morning today

Today’s edition of the show saw Lewis Capaldi make an appearance.

The Scottish singer was on the programme to talk to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about his Tourettes diagnosis.

At the beginning of the interview, Lewis revealed to the hosts that he was suffering from vertigo at the moment due to a recent bout of bronchitis.

“I’m just telling you my ailments here,” he said. “I had bronchitis. Now I have vertigo. But we’re on the other end of it now. But I’m expecting diarrhea in the next few weeks.”

The conversation then moved on to his music.

Speaking about his four number-one hits, he said: “If this was the nineties, I’d never have to work again.”

Lewis in chaotic interview on This Morning today

Dermot then raised the fact that Lewis talks disparagingly about his own success.

“I think it’s important to feel on the floor,” Lewis joked as Alison laughed.

“So, how would you promote, to the viewers out there, your new album? What would you say?” Alison asked the star.

Looking down the camera lens, Lewis said: “Don’t waste your time. It’s a complete and utter joke that I’ve been allowed to make a second one. If anything – and I didn’t think this was possible – I’ve got worse. So don’t bother yourself with it.

“Go buy Ed Sheeran’s latest offering instead.”

When asked if he enjoys songwriting, Lewis replied saying: “No, I hate this. This is just paying the bills. Seriously, it’s tough but pays well.”

Being slightly more serious, he then said that he does enjoy making music.

He said: “I’m not very good at anything else, except for lovemaking.”

Viewers issue plea

It’s safe to say that viewers enjoyed Lewis’ appearance on today’s show – so much so that some begged This Morning to bring him back on a more permanent basis!

“Lewis Capaldi to present this morning Monday to Friday,” one viewer tweeted.

“Get Lewis on again midweek to break up the monotony,” another This Morning viewer begged.

“Could watch Lewis Capaldi all day, he’s class,” a third wrote.

“Can Lewis Capaldi be on This Morning way more often,” another asked.

