Alison Hammond ‘blown away’ as she announces big news following shock ‘love split’

This Morning host Alison Hammond took to Instagram to announce huge news, following her alleged split with her partner Ben Hawkins.

Alison was awarded the Media Campion in the Public Eye award at the Burberry British Diversity Awards yesterday.

Sharing the exciting news with her followers, Alison dedicated the award to all the single mothers who ‘provide and inspire our future generations’.

This Morning host Alison Hammond was left ‘blown away’ as she shared big news (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond shares big news with her Instagram followers

Alison had plenty of reasons to celebrate following this year’s British Diversity Awards.

The presenter was left ‘blown away’ after she was awarded the Media Campion in the Public Eye gong by singer Paloma Faith.

Alison won the award for her efforts highlighting racism, inequality and injustice on major broadcasting platforms.

Now, the star joins the list of names who have been handed gongs at the ceremony before including Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Westlife star Mark Feehily.

Thrilled by her achievement, the This Morning star took to Instagram to break the news to her followers.

She wrote: “Blown away at winning a @britdiversity award tonight for Media Champion in the public eye presented by the lovely @palomafaith (who has cracked me up all night).”

Alison then went on to dedicate her award to all of the ‘single mothers out there’.

She added: “Thank you so much I’m dedicating this award to all the single mothers out there. Making sacrifices in order to provide and inspire our future generations.”

Alison Hammond confirmed that she split with Ben Hawkins earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Alison ‘split’ from Ben Hawkins

The announcement came after Alison recently appeared to confirm her split with Ben Hawkins.

During a discussion with her co-star Dermot O’Leary about the new Love Island style dating show on This Morning, Alison announced that she was single.

Thank you so much I’m dedicating this award to all the single mothers out there making sacrifices in order to provide and inspire our future generations.

When Dermot mentioned that ITV is on the hunt for contestants, he then turned his attention to Alison.

He said: “Hold on a second, there’s a casting call, Alison.”

Alison then shockingly declared: “Hey, well I am single!”

