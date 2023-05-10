This Morning favourite Vernon Kay has been tipped for a huge role on an ITV show amid claims that the broadcaster is ‘monitoring the potential’ of the series.

Vernon has hosted This Morning on various occasions, as well as hosting Loose Men specials on ITV too. This Morning presenter Vernon will soon return to host Loose Men ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week. PR Expert Jack Cooper from EdHopkinsPR has predicted that the show could become a permanent fixture on the channel – with Vernon as host.

Vernon Kay has been tipped for a permanent role on Loose Men (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: ITV star Vernon Kay tipped for big role

Jack shared that Loose Men could be returning on a permanent basis ahead of the upcoming special. He told Entertainment Daily!: “I firmly believe that Loose Men deserves to be a permanent fixture on ITV, given its resounding success and positive impact on the nation. By encouraging men to talk candidly about their mental health and personal struggles, the show has played a pivotal role in dismantling the unfortunate stigma that still surrounds these topics.”

Jack agreed that Loose Men could even replace Loose Women once a week. He shared: “I am confident that ITV could consider featuring Loose Men in place of an episode of Loose Women every week. This move would undoubtedly have a transformative effect on the ‘Loose’ brand and image.”

ITV could consider featuring Loose Men in place of an episode of Loose Women every week.

Jack also shared that Vernon Kay, who has previously appeared on a few Loose Men specials, could join the show on a permanent basis. He revealed: “Loose Men has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on the careers of Vernon Kay and Martin Kemp, and it has helped them connect even more intimately with the British public. Their appearances on the show have resonated with countless men across the UK who struggle with similar issues, making them feel more understood and supported.”

PR Expert Jack also tipped Martin Kemp to become a regular alongside Vernon. He added: “In light of this, I highly recommend that if the show becomes a regular, ITV should consider having both of them as consistent regulars, alongside other well-known personalities such as Ashley Banjo, Joe Wicks, and James Argent. This will help the show to appeal to a wider and more diverse audience, while ensuring that it continues to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

Martin Kemp could also become a Loose Men regular… (Credit: ITV)

Loose Men to become ‘the new daytime sensation’?

Jack also predicted that if Loose Men does become a permanent fixture on the ITV schedule, it could be a “sensation”. He said: “In my opinion, ITV is more likely to introduce a dedicated programming day for Loose Men to gauge audience ratings and viewing figures before making a full-time commitment, similar to the format of Loose Women. I believe that the network is carefully monitoring the show’s progress, as it has a tremendous potential to captivate an entirely new audience and become a new daytime sensation.”

He added: “It is evident that ITV recognises the significance of this groundbreaking daytime program and is taking a measured approach to ensure that the show’s impact is maximised while catering to the diverse tastes of its viewers.” Loose Men will return to screens on May 18, with ITV “closely monitoring” the show, it sounds like it could be a permanent fixture, which many fans have previously called for.

Loose Men will air on Thursday May 18 at 12.30pm on ITV1 & ITVX.

