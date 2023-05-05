Tina O’Brien forced to change outfit for This Morning appearance: ‘It was a little inappropriate’

Tina O’Brien revealed on today’s episode (May 5) of This Morning that she was forced to changed her planned outfit.

The actress, who plays Sarah Barlow on Coronation Street, appeared on This Morning to celebrate the King’s upcoming coronation. Furthermore, This Morning had their coronation special on the set of Coronation Street.

Tina O’Brien explained that she had to change her outfit before appearing on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Tina O’Brien speaks about outfit on This Morning

Speaking on the show, Tina said: “I was meant to be filming a scene but I’ve been rushed off set just to come and see you guys.”

I was dressed in character but the skirt was so short it was a little inappropriate.

Alison Hammond then replied: “You’re dressed in character!”

“I was dressed in character but the skirt was so short it was a little inappropriate,” Tina explained. Fellow Coronation Street stars William Roache and Jack P Shepherd and soap expert Sharon Marshall also appeared on the show to chat to Alison and Dermot O’Leary.

William Roache, Jack P Shepherd, Tina O’Brien and Sharon Marshall appeared on This Morning’s coronation special (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

Taking to Twitter, many This Morning viewers were certainly entertained by the show’s special. One person wrote: “#ThisMorning great show from Coronation Street today.”

A second said: “Loving the #ThisMorning Corrie-esque take of their titles and theme tune this morning – looks and sounds great and Alison and Dermot doing a fantastic job. This is almost their own coronation.”

“It’s all about (the) Coronation (Street) This Morning heehee #ThisMorning #Corrie @thismorning @itvcorrie,” another added. And a fourth user commented: “My mate in NZ would love this. He never misses Coronation Street. #ThisMorning.”

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be officially crowned at this weekend’s coronation (May 6).

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

