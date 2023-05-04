Emotional Craig Revel Horwood makes heartbreaking confession about first Annie show after Paul O’Grady’s death

An emotional Craig Revel Horwood has made a heartbreaking confession about his first Annie show since the sad death of Paul O’Grady.

The Lily Savage star died at the age of 67 in March. His husband, Andre Portasio, shared the heartbreaking news in a statement. Paul at the time was playing Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie. It was a role he was sharing with fellow showbiz pal Craig. Since Paul’s death, Craig has taken over the role and dedicated shows to the late star.

And on Thursday (May 4) the Strictly judge appeared on This Morning where he candidly opened up about Paul‘s passing.

Craig candidly opened up about Paul O’Grady’s death (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’ Grady death: Craig makes sad confession

Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Craig admitted he found it “really hard” to breathe during his first Annie show since Paul’s death. He also revealed that following the news of Paul’s passing he struggled to come to terms with the loss. Craig said: “We got on with it, but it was a really emotional Monday.

“It was just really hard to breathe, it was really hard to get through because we were just all in that state of panic and shock.”

Craig also recalled the moment he saw Paul for the last time, Craig said: “He said his goodbyes and how much he was enjoying doing it. Of course we were to share the role out, then suddenly we heard the news that he passed and no one could really believe it.”

It was just really hard to breathe, it was really hard to get through.

Craig went on: “He said, ‘I’ll see you all in Southampton’. When I turned up for my week, we then of course dedicated all the performances that week to Paul.

“It was a shock for the company, a shock for all of us and we didn’t sort of know what was going to happen. But we had to get on with the show and as they say, ‘the show must go on’.”

Paul sadly died in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Craig’s tribute to Paul

Craig paid tribute to Paul on his Twitter account when he heard news of his pal’s passing. He wrote: “I’m in a state of shock this morning. Waking up to the news that my gorgeous colleague and friend, Paul O’Grady has passed away. I’m actually reeling in disbelief. He was such a wonderful human being, funny and to the point. Paul, legend, RIP darling.”

Paul’s funeral took place on April 20. His husband Andre rode on a carriage that was carrying the star’s coffin. Andre was accompanied on the carriage by one of the couple’s dogs, Conchita.

Read more: Paul O’Grady to feature in BBC special as friend reveals it was ‘last bit of filming he did’ before his death

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.