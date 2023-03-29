Paul O’Grady dead at the age of 67 as tributes from celebrity friends flood in

TV legend Paul O’Grady is dead – news that will devastate millions of the 67-year-old’s fans.

The TV and radio star died on Tuesday evening, his husband confirmed in a statement.

Paul O’Grady has been announced as dead at the age of 67 (Credit: ITV)

Andre Portasio said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul O’Grady health issues

While Paul’s cause of death has not yet been announced, the Lily Savage star had shared his health difficulties with fans over the years.

In 2020, Paul detailed his three heart attacks – in 2002, m2006 and 2014.

He revealed in an interview with The Sun: “My cardiologist says I have the constitution of an ox.

“Three days after my last heart attack, I was back fire-eating with McFly.

“The heart is a muscle so you have two choices: Sit on the sofa and count your tablets all day, or get on with it and get moving — swimming and walking, gentle exercise.”

In 2017, the For The Love of Dogs star was hospitalised – and diagnosed with kidney failure – in India while filming a special of the show.

Paul O’Grady had been taken ill while working on For The Love of Dogs in India (Credit: ITV.com)

Read more: Paul O’Grady spoke of ‘new home’ days before his death

Paul O’Grady coronavirus battle

More recently Paul battled coronavirus, revealing earlier this year he was unable to work for two months after contracting it in Malta.

He told the Express: “I managed to escape Covid until last year and then I caught it. I didn’t half get it; I was really ill.

“It wiped me out, I was shocked at how bad I was. I [took] a good two months getting over it. My breath had gone.

“I’d go out to feed the pigs and I’d have to sit down two or three times on my way there, wheezing.”

“All I did was sleep. I’d wake up, go downstairs and sit on the couch and then pass out for another four hours.”

Paul’s celebrity friends have already begun sharing their condolences on social media.

Celebrity tributes following news Paul O’Grady is dead

Piers Morgan wrote: “RIP Paul O’Grady, 67. A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh.”

Carol Vorderman lovingly said: “Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven. Paul, what are we meant to do without you?”

Lorraine Kelly added: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady – funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man.”

Leave your condolences for Paul O’Grady on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.