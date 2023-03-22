Paul O’Grady makes big career announcement as fans over the moon: ‘Wonderful news!’

In Paul O’Grady news, the For the Love of Dogs star has hailed his “new home” following a job announcement.

It was revealed last August that much-loved Paul’s BBC radio career was winding up after 14 years.

He said at the time, much to the dismay of his devoted listeners, that he felt that “now is the right time to go”.

In the days following, Paul admitted to fans he wasn’t “really happy” with his schedule.

He explained: “So, I did the honourable thing and I honoured my contract, gave my notice, and now I’m off.”

However, those fans who were gutted by Paul’s decision are jubilant today after it was revealed Paul has joined a rival radio station.

Fans of For the Love of Dogs star Paul O’Grady are very happy to hear his news (Credit: ITV.com)

Paul O’Grady news

MailOnline reports the 67-year-old will host his first show for Boom Radio on Easter Sunday.

Furthermore, he will be joined on the programme by his regular producer Malcolm Prince.

Paul said: “It’s great to be working with the team at Boom again. It already feels like my new radio home.

“My producer Malcolm and I are looking forward to our special TeamPOG show on Easter Sunday.

Who knows, this could be the start of a regular gig.

“Who knows, this could be the start of a regular gig.”

Paul previously fronted a one-off show for the station on Christmas Day, pulling in a record number of listeners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

How fans reacted

Sharing the development on Twitter, producer Malcolm said it was: “Fab news!”

And social media users were inclined to agree, with many over the moon that Paul will be back on the airwaves.

Radio listeners will be hearing Paul O’Grady again very soon (Credit: ITV.com)

One happy fan replied: “I am so very pleased. This is wonderful news. I will be tuning in for sure. Might have to rejig my Sunday listening schedule a bit.”

“Excellent. Pleased for you both and all the listeners who have missed you,” gushed another.

Fab news! We’re back on @BoomRadioUK this Easter Sunday at 2pm Tell your friends (and tell me you’ve told them 😉) It’s #NotTheSameWithoutYOU https://t.co/BiGcJzk5ua — #TeamPOGradio is back (@malprin) March 21, 2023

A third person tweeted in reply: “Back on the radio where you both belong! Can’t wait!”

And someone else celebrated: “Oh this is fab news indeed. You’ve made my day!”

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans rally around as he shares heartbreaking family loss: ‘I knew it was coming’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.