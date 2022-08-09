Paul O’Grady’s Radio 2 stint is coming to an end, the BBC has announced today (Tuesday, August 9).

The comedian’s final show will be on Sunday August 14, and fans of the star are absolutely devastated.

📻 Paul O’Grady has decided to leave his Sunday afternoon show on @BBCRadio2

Paul O’Grady leaves BBC Radio 2

Earlier today, it was announced that Paul‘s time hosting BBC Radio 2 on a Sunday afternoon is coming to an end.

In a statement released by the BBC this morning, it was revealed that Paul’s final show will be on Sunday, August 14.

Paul’s final show coincides with the final week of his 13-week run hosting Sunday afternoons on Radio 2.

Speaking about leaving, Paul said in a statement: “I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince.

“But I feel that now is the right time to go.”

Paul’s time on Radio 2 has come to an end (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady quits Radio 2 show

The head of Radio 2, Helen Thomas, was full of praise when discussing Paul’s 14-year stint at the station.

“I’d like to thank Paul for so many years of his brilliant Sunday afternoon show,” she said.

“I’m sorry to see him go, but I wish Paul the very best of luck for the future and hope to work with him again as the door is always open to him here at Radio 2.”

Paul’s show launched back in 2009 and has been a staple of Sunday afternoons on BBC Radio 2 ever since.

However, earlier this year, Paul went on a break from hosting on Sundays for 13 weeks. He then returned for a further 13 weeks.

Following Paul’s final show, Rob Beckett will host the Radio 2 show for 13 weeks. Further plans for Paul’s non-vacant slot will be announced at a later date.

Fans are gutted that Paul is leaving (Credit: ITV)

Fans gutted at Paul’s exit

Paul’s fans were quick to react to the news that he is leaving Radio 2 – and the general consensus is that they’re gutted.

“#owngoal by @Radio2. They should have never made the change in the first place. Such a loss to the schedule,” one fan tweeted.

“Sad about this. I don’t blame him though after R2 put him on rotation against Rob Beckett,” another said.

“Because of silly ideas messing about with programmes and scheduling you have lost us essential Sunday listening. Paul has cheered & lifted our spirits. Thank you Paul and Malcolm for the laughs and the lost TV and cocktails. I’m very sad,” a third wrote.

“Such sad news to be losing such a joyous programme which really makes Sunday evening bearable,” another said.

“Sad. I started listening a bit after Johnnie Walker on Sunday. I mistakenly thought Paul O’Grady as an annoying lightweight, but he is – I discovered – an outstanding radio broadcaster. Good luck to him,” a fifth tweeted.

Paul’s final show will be on Sunday, August 14 at 5pm on BBC Radio 2.

