Paul O’Grady fans rally around as he shares heartbreaking family loss: ‘I knew it was coming’

Paul O’Grady has revealed a sad loss on his Instagram as he admitted he “knew it was coming”.

The TV and radio star told his fans that one of his pigs, Tom Tom, had been put to sleep.

Paul, 67, explained that he had been away as he spent a week in Newcastle playing Miss Hannigan in Annie.

The star shared a video of Tom Tom in his sty alongside some of Paul’s other pigs.

Paul wrote: “Got back from a week in Newcastle playing Miss Hannigan in Annie to find that Tom Tom, one of my pigs had been put to sleep.

“I knew it was coming as he’d been diagnosed with a tumour but even so it’s awful when you lose a pet.”

Paul continued: “He was the cheekiest of the gang and one of the other pigs who was obviously very fond of him is now depressed and gone into mourning and there’s those who say that animals don’t have feelings.

Paul has revealed his pig has been put to sleep (Credit: ITV)

“On a lighter note I’m thoroughly enjoying playing Hannigan again after so long especially with a truly amazing and lovely cast. Next stop Edinburgh.”

Paul’s followers rallied around in the comments and offered the star their support.

One person commented: “Sorry to hear your sad news, losing a pet is like losing a member of your family.”

Another wrote: “What a gorgeous boy Tom Tom was. So sorry my darling, sending so much love your way.”

Someone else said: “I’m so sorry Paul! What a shock to come home to! Bless him! Animals are far more intelligent than we give them credit for!”

Paul is currently performing on stage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another added: “So sorry you’ve lost Tom Tom, it’s faces like that that make the world go round.”

Paul in Annie

Paul is known for having many farm animals at his home in Kent. He often shares photos and videos of his adorable animals to his Instagram.

But recently it seems Paul has been busy with his theatre work.

In October last year, Paul announced that he would be starring in the musical Annie.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: “This is what happens when you go for a drink after rehearsals with your producer and after being plied with whisky you’d agree to play a nun in the Sound of Music let alone Miss Hannigan.

“The last time I was in this show was 1998 playing Hannigan again and then on tour, job sharing with Lesley Joseph.

“Annie is hitting the road again next year for a National Tour but I’m only doing 6 dates as I’ve got other commitments but I’ve got to say I’m really looking forward to it as it’s such a great show.”

