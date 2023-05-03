Paul O’Grady is set to feature in a BBC special he filmed before his death next week, a friend of the late star has revealed.

The comedian’s appearance on the show was the “last bit of filming he did”, the friend confirmed today (Wednesday, May 3).

Paul O’Grady to feature in BBC special he filmed before his death

Paul is set to feature in a special documentary about Eurovision on the BBC next week, it has been revealed.

The comedian’s involvement in the show was confirmed by a friend of the star on Twitter earlier today (Wednesday, May 3). The news came from Paul’s manager.

“There will be a brief clip of Paul in the opening titles of the Eurovision programme at 8.00p.m. on Tues 9th May on BBC One…,” the friend tweeted.

“Paul wasn’t a fan of Eurovision as I am sure you all know, but it turned out to be the last bit of filming he did,” they then added.

Fans react to the news

Fans of Paul took to the replies to share their thoughts on the news.

“Thank you for letting us know Malcolm. I hope you are doing ok. Much love,” one fan tweeted.

“Arrrr bless him, still can’t believe he’s gone wot an absolute legend. He’ll be forever missed,” another said.

“Thank you for info. Hope I don’t miss it,” a third wrote. “Bless him,” another tweeted.

“Thank you to Joan and yourself for updates, looking forward to seeing and hearing Paul again, will definitely watch and I’m sure there will be something in my eyes again although I’ll also be smiling knowing that he didn’t exactly like Eurovision,” a fifth wrote.

Paul O’Grady loved ones share poignant message to mark one month anniversary of his death

In other Paul-related news, the comedian’s loved ones shared a poignant message to mark a month since his death.

Taking to his Instagram page, Paul’s loved ones shared snaps and videos of bright flowers. They also shared pic of the Buster-shaped tribute that stood alongside Paul’s coffin at his funeral.

“Today marks 1 month since our Paul passed away. We all miss him very much. On behalf of @andre_portasio we would like to thank you all for all messages, cards, text, and beautiful flowers he received,” they captioned the post.

“A big shout out to Janine Ferguson who organised a heartfelt farewell ceremony on the day of his funeral in Birkenhead and all those whom donated to his associate charities @battersea, @savechildrenuk Orangutan Appeal UK, and @goshfundraiser. All very much appreciated.”

