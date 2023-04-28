Paul O’Grady’s loved ones share poignant message to mark one-month anniversary of his death

The loved ones of Paul O’Grady have shared a poignant message to mark the one-month anniversary of his death.

The broadcaster passed away last month at the age of 67 from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. It was reported that he had been suffering from heart problems for many years.

Announcing the news of his death, his husband Andre Portasio said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully.”

Paul O’Grady’s loved ones shared videos of flowers to mark the one-month anniversary of his death (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady’s one-month anniversary

Taking to his Instagram page, Paul O’Grady’s loved ones shared several snaps and videos of bright flowers. They also shared an image of the Buster-shaped tribute that took centre stage alongside Paul’s coffin at his funeral.

Their caption read: “Today marks 1 month since our Paul passed away. We all miss him very much. On behalf of @andre_portasio we would like to thank you all for all messages, cards, text and beautiful flowers he received.”

They added: “A big shout out to Janine Ferguson who organised a heartfelt farewell ceremony on the day of his funeral in Birkenhead and all those whom donated to his associate charities @battersea, @savechildrenuk Orangutan Appeal UK and @goshfundraiser. All very much appreciated.#paulogrady.”

Fan reaction

Taking to the comments section, many fans reflected and paid tributes to Paul.

One person said: “So terribly sad he has been taken. Will be missed so much xx.” A second wrote: “You were deeply loved and will be deeply missed, Paul.”

“My thoughts and prayers go out to you he brought me so much happiness! He won’t ever be forgotten,” another added. A fourth user said: “He was truly one in a million.” And another commented under the post: “He is going to be really missed.”

