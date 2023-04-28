Paul O’Grady fans ‘heartbroken’ as they spot subtle For The Love Of Dogs change following his death

Paul O’Grady fans have admitted they are “heartbroken” after spotting a subtle change in the new series in For the Love of Dogs.

Paul’s final series of the show, which follows him as he visits Battersea Cats and Dogs Home, began airing earlier this month, after his unexpected death. But many fans have spotted a new change in the show, which has left them emotional.

Fans of For the Love of Dogs have spotted a subtle change in the show (Credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs fans spot emotional change in show

As a new episode of For the Love of Dogs aired last night, fans noticed a subtle difference in the new series. The music in the show used to be upbeat but it has been replaced with slower, emotional music.

One fan pointed out: “Have the production team changed the genre of the soundtrack? Used to be 50s pop but now it seems so sad, maybe it’s me.” But they weren’t alone as a second fan said: “Whoever chose the music for this week’s #POGDOGS has me in bits.”

Another viewer added: “ITV stop this music now!” alongside several crying emojis. A fourth person said: “I can’t cope with the background music.” A fifth viewer wrote: “Not them cutting the music from the credits at the end of #pogdogs. I am a mess.”

Fans feel like the show is ‘keeping Paul alive’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers thank show for ‘keeping Paul O’Grady alive’

Other fans admitted they are thankful for the programme “keeping Paul O’Grady alive” as Paul’s final series of the show continues. One fan wrote: “In my mind, I still believe Paul O’Grady is still alive. It’s like the show is keeping him alive. Does that make sense?” A second viewer agreed: “It does. I am dreading the last episode.”

Many fans agreed the final episode of For the Love of Dogs will be a tough one. One fan said: “Imagine the state of us when the last one airs.” A second viewer added: “The last episode of #POGDOGS is going to be difficult because Paul always ends it with ‘Take care, see you all soon and look after yourselves.'”

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs continues on Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 on ITV1.

