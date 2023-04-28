TV

Paul O’Grady fans ‘heartbroken’ as they spot subtle For The Love Of Dogs change following his death

Did you notice it too?

By Réiltín Doherty

Paul O’Grady fans have admitted they are “heartbroken” after spotting a subtle change in the new series in For the Love of Dogs.

Paul’s final series of the show, which follows him as he visits Battersea Cats and Dogs Home, began airing earlier this month, after his unexpected death. But many fans have spotted a new change in the show, which has left them emotional.

Paul O'Grady speaks in For the Love of Dogs
Fans of For the Love of Dogs have spotted a subtle change in the show (Credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs fans spot emotional change in show

As a new episode of For the Love of Dogs aired last night, fans noticed a subtle difference in the new series. The music in the show used to be upbeat but it has been replaced with slower, emotional music.

One fan pointed out: “Have the production team changed the genre of the soundtrack? Used to be 50s pop but now it seems so sad, maybe it’s me.” But they weren’t alone as a second fan said: “Whoever chose the music for this week’s #POGDOGS has me in bits.”

Another viewer added: “ITV stop this music now!” alongside several crying emojis. A fourth person said: “I can’t cope with the background music.” A fifth viewer wrote: “Not them cutting the music from the credits at the end of #pogdogs. I am a mess.”

Paul O'Grady plays with dog in For the Love of Dogs
Fans feel like the show is ‘keeping Paul alive’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers thank show for ‘keeping Paul O’Grady alive’

Other fans admitted they are thankful for the programme “keeping Paul O’Grady alive” as Paul’s final series of the show continues. One fan wrote: “In my mind, I still believe Paul O’Grady is still alive. It’s like the show is keeping him alive. Does that make sense?” A second viewer agreed: “It does. I am dreading the last episode.”

Many fans agreed the final episode of For the Love of Dogs will be a tough one. One fan said: “Imagine the state of us when the last one airs.” A second viewer added: “The last episode of #POGDOGS is going to be difficult because Paul always ends it with ‘Take care, see you all soon and look after yourselves.'”

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans still ‘can’t believe’ he’s gone as For the Love Of Dogs thanked for ‘keeping him alive’

YouTube video player

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs continues on Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 on ITV1.

Did you notice the change? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Deaths For The Love Of Dogs ITV Paul O'Grady

Trending Articles

Composite image of Tom King on Emmerdale and Justin on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale fans stunned by Tom King’s appearance as they liken him to Coronation Street actor
Prince William speaks with a little boy
William, Prince of Wales’ adorable response as little boy mistakes him for the King
Paul O’Grady fans still ‘can’t believe’ he’s gone as For the Love Of Dogs thanked for ‘keeping him alive’
Ant and Dec on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans ‘furious’ as Ant and Dec announce stars facing first elimination: ‘They’re the best three!’
Jane McDonald urged to ‘stay strong’ as she becomes ’emotional’ in new On Safari special
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field kissing
Robbie Williams and wife Ayda make shock confession about their ‘sex-less’ marriage