Paul O’Grady fans still ‘can’t believe’ he’s gone as For the Love Of Dogs thanked for ‘keeping him alive’

Paul O’Grady fans have admitted they still “can’t believe” he’s gone as the new series of For the Love of Dogs continues on ITV.

Fans admitted they felt like For the Love of Dogs is “keeping him alive”, as the star’s last-ever TV appearance airs. In last night’s episode (April 27), Paul had a special visit from comedian Harry Hill and helped an abused spaniel rebuild his trust in humans. He also looked after a shorkie with a chip from Spain and a dangerously large lump.

Paul O’Grady fans were left emotional after last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady fans ‘still can’t believe he’s gone’

As fans watched the new episode of For the Love of Dogs, they admitted their thankfulness for the programme “keeping him alive”. One fan shared: “In my mind, I still believe Paul O Grady is still alive. It’s like the show is keeping him alive. Does that make sense?” A second viewer agreed: “It does. I am dreading the last episode.”

It’s like the show is keeping him alive.

A third fan confessed: “Time for Paul O’Grady and For the Love of Dogs. Still can’t believe this is the last series we will all be watching.” A fourth fan added: “Tear to my eye, watching the late Paul O’Grady. What a caring, funny gentleman he was! He will be sadly missed!” Another viewer said: “An emotional journey but a fabulous tribute. We miss you, Paul.”

Paul filmed the show in Battersea Cats and Dogs Home (Credit: ITV)

Will For the Love of Dogs continue without Paul O’Grady?

Other fans wondered if the show would continue without Paul O’Grady. One fan questioned: “I wonder if they will film anymore with a different presenter? He will be a hard act to follow, bless him.” A second fan responded: “I wondered that too but it will be hard to find someone that would match Paul’s love he had for the dogs and cats.”

PR Expert, Jack Cooper from EdHopkinsPR, previously told Entertainment Daily that Stephen Mulhern could be one candidate for the role. He said: “I firmly believe that no one can replace Paul, I do believe that the show’s legacy could continue under a new presenter who shares the same passion for animals.”

While ITV hasn’t confirmed if For the Love of Dogs will continue without Paul, for now, fans are so thankful for the final series with Paul.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs continues on Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 on ITV1.

