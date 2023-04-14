Heartbroken ITV viewers make the same confession about For the Love of Dogs after Paul O’Grady’s death

The final series of For the Love of Dogs, filmed before the unexpected death of Paul O’Grady, began on ITV last night. Viewers all made the same confession as they watched Paul return to his beloved Battersea Cats and Dogs home for the final time.

Paul died aged 67 on March 28, and many viewers confessed the new episode of For the Love of Dogs was a difficult watch after the TV legend and comedian died.

Viewers confessed to finding For the Love of Dogs difficult to watch (Credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs new series

Many viewers admitted they found the show ‘hard to watch’ as they saw Paul get up to his usual antics at Battersea. In the episode, Paul looked after an abandoned bichon-frisé who needed some love, supported a Newfoundland who needed surgery and played with a staffy-lab obsessed with water.

But many fans said the show was difficult to watch knowing that the beloved star had passed away. One viewer wrote: “So hard to believe Paul has gone while watching. Just can’t help but smile watching him – the love he had for the dogs, and the love they had for him. No one can ever take his place.” A second fan confessed: “Hard watching this new series knowing he’s not with us anymore. Don’t usually get affected by celeb deaths, but I’m truly heartbroken that he’s gone.”

A third viewer added: “That was a hard watch. So lovely to see Paul though. His love and passion for the dogs was just wonderful. Gosh, he will be so missed.”

Another said: “Joyous and heartbreaking at the same time to see #paulogrady doing what he loved best.” Someone else wrote: “Sad watching #POGDOGS knowing it’s #PaulOGrady last series. He had such a special way with dogs & you will be missed so much.”

Stephen Mulhern was previously tipped as one star who could take over from Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs (Credit: Splash News)

Stephen Mulhern tipped to take over on For the Love of Dogs?

While many viewers confessed that they couldn’t imagine anyone else hosting For the Love of Dogs, a PR expert previously tipped Stephen Mulhern as a possible new host to ED!.

ITV hasn’t confirmed whether the show will continue without Paul O’Grady. But PR expert Jack Cooper from EdHopkinsPR told ED! that “national treasure” and animal lover Stephen could be someone to take over on the show. But it’s clear that if anyone does take over from Paul on For the Love of Dogs, they will have a very tough act to follow.

Read more: Amanda Mealing reveals ‘message’ from late Paul O’Grady after heartbreak over his death

For the Love of Dogs continues on Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 pm on ITV1. Episodes are available on ITVX after airing.

Did you watch the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.