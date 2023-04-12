Amanda Mealing reveals ‘message’ from late Paul O’Grady after heartbreak over his death

Amanda Mealing has revealed she thinks she’s received a ‘message’ from the late Paul O’Grady following his death.

The actress was left heartbroken when her dear friend, For the Love of Dogs star Paul, died on March 28 at the age of 67. Amanda has been keeping her Instagram followers updated with her grief journey.

She recently shared a message which she believes was from Paul.

Amanda Mealing and Paul O’Grady

Taking to Instagram, Holby City star Amanda shared photos of some “majestic peacocks” which had “taken up residence” when she returned home last week.

The star wrote: “I came home last week to find these two majestic peacocks had taken up residence. What the..??? They were still here today. It’s Paul O’Grady who’s done this. He couldn’t just send a message as a pigeon. No!”

Amanda added: “TWO peacocks. I mean, they are the drag Queens of the bird world, aren’t they? My ‘Lady Birds’ are too stunningly elegant and regal to be anything else.”

Amanda revealed the ‘message’ she believes was from Paul (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the post, as one person commented: “That sounds like something Paul O’Grady would do to make sure you knew he was OK.”

Another wrote: “That’s definitely Paul. Amazing gift to send you to let you know he’s ok Amanda – just lovely.”

It’s Paul O’Grady who’s done this. He couldn’t just send a message as a pigeon.

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Paul’s definitely letting you know all is ok. They are beautiful. My favourite birds.”

Amanda paid tribute to Paul shortly after the news of his death broke. She took to Instagram to express her heartbreak. Amanda wrote: “My best friend is gone. There are so many emotions and yet no words.

Paul died at the end of March, aged 67 (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady’s death

“Ironic when thinking about the one person who was never lost for words. He use to laugh that the only time I got angry with him was seeing him in hospital, covered in monitors and drips after his first heart attack. The only time I saw him cry was at Murphy’s funeral. We’ll never share any more ‘firsts’, I can’t quite understand it.”

Paul‘s death left the nation devastated, including many of his celebrity friends. His husband, Andre Portasio, shared the news that he had died in a heartbreaking statement.

It read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

Meanwhile, at the weekend, a special episode on ITV paid tribute to Paul. For The Love of Paul O’Grady aired to celebrate the life of the beloved comedian.

Viewers loved the show. One person gushed online: “In tears tonight after watching ITV’s beautiful and poignant tribute to Paul O’Grady.”

If you missed it, For The Love of Paul O’Grady is available to watch on ITVX.

