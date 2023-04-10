ITV viewers praise ‘beautiful’ Paul O’Grady special as Brendan Murphy tribute explained

ITV paid tribute to the late Paul O’Grady last night (April 9) with a special celebratory programme.

For The Love of Paul O’Grady aired at 8pm on Sunday to celebrate the life of the comedian who died last month. Paul died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on March 28 aged 67.

A Paul O’Grady tribute documentary aired on ITV last night (Credit: Splash News)

ITV pays tribute to Paul O’Grady

ITV’s hour-long documentary took a look back at the incredible life and career of the late Paul O’Grady.

The programme featured clips from Paul himself as well as interviews from some of his closest friends. Stars Julian Clary and Carol Vorderman were amongst those who paid tribute to Paul.

The latter remembered Paul as “not only brilliant as an entertainer” but also “a force for good”.

For The Love of Paul also heard from staff at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where animal-lover Paul had become heavily involved.

Staff at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home paid tribute to Paul O’Grady’s love of animals (Credit: YouTube)

Paul’s many devoted fans were full of praise for the tribute.

“I’m not crying you are.” Tweeted one viewer, following up with a crying emoji, “Well done @ITV, a beautiful tribute to a beautiful man.”

Another person said: “I’m in bits! Such a lovely tribute to a seriously funny & genuine man. The ending really broke me.”

Someone else tweeted: “In tears tonight after watching ITV’s beautiful and poignant tribute to Paul O’Grady. Fly high lovely man, we are all going to miss you so much!!”

Tribute to Brendan Murphy

The show closed on a moving tribute to Paul’s former lover Brendan Murphy.

Brendan, Paul’s manager as well as partner, of 25 years, tragically passed away from an inoperable brain tumour in 2005.

Paul has previously spoken about the trauma of losing Brendan.

“I’d lost my best mate, someone who’d been in my life for 25 years and saw me through the days when I was lucky to earn £50 for standing on a beer crate in the corner of a pub telling jokes.” He told The Mirror at the time.

“Murph and I were like brothers – joined at the hip, thick as thieves. It transcended any sexual relationship we’d had. This was a partnership. A double act, Emma Peel and Steed, Laurel and Hardy.”

The closing credits displayed the message “RIP Brendan Murphy” in his memory.

ITV’s tribute featured clips of Paul’s drag act Lily Savage (Credit: YouTube)

A decade on from this tragedy, Paul went on to marry former ballerina Andre Portasio in 2017. It was Andre who announced Paul’s recent passing, with a tribute that told fans:

“I know that [Paul] would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Read More: Paul O’Grady planned his own funeral in extraordinary detail – from glass coffin to star performers

If you missed it, you can catch For The Love of Paul O’Grady again tonight (April 10) at 11pm on ITV 1. It is also available on ITV X.

You can share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.