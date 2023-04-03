Paul O’Grady planned his own funeral in extraordinary detail – from glass coffin to star performers

Paul O’Grady planned his funeral in extraordinary detail, years before his death, it has been revealed.

The comedian died suddenly last week aged just 67.

Paul O’Grady died last week (Credit: ITV)

Comedy legend dies

On Tuesday night (March 28), Paul passed away suddenly, aged just 67.

The news was confirmed by his husband, Andre Portasio, in a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” he said.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion,” his statement then continued.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul planned his own funeral (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady funeral plans

Now, according to the MailOnline, the comedian planned his own funeral to extraordinary detail, years before his death.

Paul spoke about his funeral plans in an interview with Rob McGibbon for his Daily Mail column in 2017.

Paul confessed he’d given a lot of thought to his funeral following his heart attacks in 2002, 2006, and 2014.

He revealed that he’d want a Salvation Army band processing through the streets. He said they would be playing Nearer My God to Thee.

Paul then said that mourners would be “weeping like widows” while wearing jet black.

Paul claimed that he would have wanted the funeral to take place in an ancient church in Romney Marshes, Kent.

He then said that Jools Holland would be playing for Sir Tom Jones at his funeral – and Jools had already confirmed he was “up for it”.

Paul wanted to be remembered as someone who loved animals (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady talks about his funeral

Describing the service, Paul said: “Mica Paris would stand up and sing something by Mahalia Jackson. They both have incredible voices.”

As the service comes to a close, Paul imagined a “New Orleans Jazz Band” would play everyone out.

Rob then asked Paul where he’d want his final resting place to be.

“In a glass coffin in a forest surrounded by the seven dwarfs, who would all be in a permanent vigil,” Paul joked.

I would like to be remembered as someone who tried to help animals.

Rob then asked Paul how he’d like to be remembered.

“It would be nice if you were remembered. I would like to be remembered as someone who tried to help animals. Just someone who tried to make an effort to help animals,” Paul said.

He then said he wasn’t particularly worried about being remembered for his career on TV and radio.

Read more: Paul O’Grady ‘didn’t listen’ to doctors’ fears for his health as pal reveals Cilla Black’s concerns

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.