Jodie Prenger issues warning over Paul O’Grady statue petition during GMB appearance: ‘He’ll be livid’

A friend of Paul O’Grady has issued a warning over a petition for a statue to be made in tribute to the showbiz legend following his death.

The nation was left devastated last week when the comedian died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at the age of 67 on March 28. Following his death, tributes poured in from grieving fans, friends and family who all shared their fondest memories of Paul.

What’s more, a petition has also been created to have a statue of Paul erected in his hometown of Birkenhead – with tens of thousands of people having signed it already. But according to Paul’s good pal, the Lily Savage star would be “livid” if one aspect of the creation happens.

Paul O’Grady died last week (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady death: statue of TV star ‘to be built’

Jodie Prenger appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (April 6) to speak about her relationship with Paul. Chatting to hosts Adil Ray and Kate Garraway, Jodie gushed over the late TV star, while also sharing her thoughts on the potential statue.

And I think there should be a statue in every city in every town. He had the nation behind him.

“He’s a stunning human being,” she told the hosts. “And I think there should be a statue in every city, in every town. He had the nation behind him. And I just think they should be everywhere. Because I tell you one thing they’ll do, they’ll make everyone smile.”

Jodie appeared on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady would be ‘livid,’ says late comedian’s friend

Their conversation soon turned onto the topic of Paul’s potential statue and what he would make of being “immortalised in a statue”. Co-host Kate noted that “he’d have had a few dry comments”.

Jodie replied: “I can imagine.” The Coronation Street star then went on to issue a warning to the potential person building the statue.

“Whatever you do, whoever does it, I’m going to say this on behalf of Paul. Don’t get the one who made Ronaldo to do it. Remember that statue? He’ll be livid,” Jodie then joked: “So whatever you do, do not get that fella. I’m sure he’s a lovely guy.”

The West End legend then shared her thoughts on what she thinks the statue should look like. She said: “I think it should be like the Statue of Liberty with a fag in one hand and Buster [Paul’s dog] in the other. I think that’s what we should do. Phone your local council, there should be one in every city.”

How many people have signed the petition?

The Change.org petition was started by Kieran Gabriel. They say it was created because of Paul’s lifetime service to LGBT rights, animals and social causes.

Kieran wrote on the website: “It only feels right to honour the life of such a great human being by immortalising him in statue form, in his hometown of Birkenhead. Paul has left a huge legacy with his trailblazing work as a drag artist, social and political causes, LGBT rights. And of course, his love of animals.

“This is a petition to the Wirral Council, who must surely take stock of the huge outpouring of love in the wake of Paul’s passing. Liverpool has Cilla, Birkenhead deserves Paul.”

At the time of writing, the petition has been signed by over 120,000 people.

