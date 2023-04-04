Vanessa Feltz shares her grief for Paul O’Grady: ‘I will miss him every single day’

Vanessa Veltz has opened up about the grief she feels for Paul O’Grady following his sad death last week.

The For the Love of Dogs presenter died on Tuesday (March 28) aged just 67 – with his husband Andre Portasio confirming the news in a statement.

Following his death, heartfelt tributes have poured in for the showbiz legend – who first shot to fame in the 1980s as Lily Savage.

And now, Paul’s good pal and fellow showbiz star Vanessa has shared her grief for the comedian.

Paul O’Grady death

The 61-year-old TV legend candidly admitted that she has been “consumed by sadness” following Paul’s passing.

Writing in her column for the Express, Vanessa began: “When I woke to the news of his death I was consumed by shock and sadness.

“My phone still bristles with his messages promising nights of ‘debauchery and dissipation’. I looked forward to both immensely, of course.”

What else did Vanessa say about Paul O’Grady?

Vanessa quipped how Paul “didn’t do soppy sentiment or compliments”. Yet he still managed to make those around him “feel appreciated” thanks to his “genuine interest”.

She concluded: “Dog-lover Paul was a campaigner for social justice, animal rights and LGBTQ+ equality with an astringent tongue, rapier-sharp wit, a soaring intellect and a heart of shimmering gold. I will miss him every single day.”

Paul’s funeral wishes

Paul’s other showbiz pal Amanda Mealing recently opened up about Paul’s funeral wishes.

She said: “Whatever happens, Paul’s funeral will be a celebration of his life and it will be full of laughter. He just told us to have a good time – he’d hate it if everyone was mawkish and morose. He would just say: ‘I don’t care, I won’t be here! Do whatever you want.'”

She also revealed Paul may have a private funeral alongside another one in a “very grand place” for fans to attend. Official plans for Paul’s funeral have not been revealed yet.

Paul’s husband Andre shared the sad news of his death in a statement last week.

It read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

He added: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Following the news, there was an outpouring of grief from the nation as many celebrities paid tribute to the TV icon.

