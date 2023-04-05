Petition for statue of Paul O’Grady to be erected in his hometown gathers pace

Following the death of Paul O’Grady last week, tens of thousands of people have demanded that a statue of the late entertainer is built in his hometown.

The showbiz legend passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully” at the age of 67 on March 28 with his husband Andre Portasio confirming the news in a statement.

Following his death, tributes have poured in from grieving fans, friends and family who all shared their fondest memories of Paul. So much so that now a petition has been launched for a statue to be built in his hometown so that his legacy will be “immortalised”.

Paul O’Grady died last week (Credit: ITV)

Nation in shock after Paul O’Grady death

An icon of British entertainment, Paul first rose to fame as his drag queen persona Lily Savage in the 1980s. And it’s safe to say the comedian’s death last week left the nation and world of showbiz in shock.

Paul’s legacy might still live on, but fans have since turned their grief into action. Thousands of his followers have signed a Change.org petition to have a statue erected in his hometown of Birkenhead. The campaign was kicked off by Kieran Gabriel. They say it was created because of Paul’s lifetime service to LGBT rights, animals and social causes.

Paul O’Grady statue ‘to be built’

Kieran wrote: “It only feels right to honour the life of such a great human being by immortalising him in statue form, in his hometown of Birkenhead. Paul has left a huge legacy with his trailblazing work as a drag artist, social and political causes, LGBT rights. And of course, his love of animals.

Liverpool has Cilla, Birkenhead deserves Paul.

“This is a petition to the Wirral Council, who must surely take stock of the huge outpouring of love in the wake of Paul’s passing. Liverpool has Cilla, Birkenhead deserves Paul.”

Thousands of people have signed a petition to have a statue of Paul built (Credit: ITV.com)

How many people have signed the petition?

At the time of writing, the petition has been signed by almost 100,000 people. Many of Paul’s fans suggested the statue should include dogs due to his love of animals. One person wrote: “Would be nice with a couple of dogs around him.”

Another fan gushed: “Great guy, loved animals, entertained millions for years through stage, radio and television. Thanks for all the happiness you brought to everyone Paul.”

“Paul brought joy to millions of people. But also, and possibly more impressively, chose to use his popularity to help bring the plight of animals in need to a wider attention,” said a third person. The same social media user added: “He was a kind, generous, big hearted man. He deserves a permanent memorial such as this.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz shares her grief for Paul O’Grady: ‘I will miss him every single day’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.