Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs’ legacy ‘could continue under new presenter’ as Stephen Mulhern tipped following star’s death

The death of Paul O’Grady has shocked the nation, leaving fans and celebrities alike devastated.

His death leaves the future of For The Love of Dogs uncertain.

Now, a PR expert has shared their opinion on the matter, tipping an ITV favourite to take over as the show’s new host…

Paul was a national treasure (Credit: YouTube)

Death of Paul O’Grady confirmed by his husband

Today saw Paul’s husband announce that the TV star had died “unexpectedly but peacefully” aged 67.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” he said in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion,” he continued.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Today, speaking exclusively to ED!, PR expert Jack Cooper from EdHopkinsPR, branded Paul a “national treasure”.

Paul was close with the Queen Consort (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Paul was a ‘national treasure’

“What set Paul apart and made him a national treasure was his infectious, lovable personality, his ability to work with anyone, and his unwavering devotion to his fans,” Jack told ED!

“Through his show at Battersea, we saw firsthand that Paul‘s career was never just about the money,” he continued.

“He was driven by his passion for animals and his desire to raise awareness about the challenging issues surrounding the charity.

“By using his fame and platform, Paul successfully reached out to the entire nation, spreading his message and touching countless hearts along the way,” he then added.

Stephen Mulhern has been tipped to host the show (Credit: ITV)

What will happen to For The Love Of Dogs after death of Paul O’Grady?

Paul’s death now leaves the future of For The Love of Dogs in doubt. Could anyone ever present the show following his passing?

“In my perspective, For The Love Of Dogs will forever remain synonymous with Paul’s name. Having presented the entire series, it’s apparent that Paul played a pivotal role in the show’s success,” Jack then said.

“Although I firmly believe that no one can replace Paul, I do believe that the show’s legacy could continue under a new presenter who shares the same passion for animals. However, it’s crucial for the producers of the show to be cautious when selecting a replacement,” Jack continued.

He then named “national treasure” Stephen Mulhern as a potential new host of the show.

He will be a hard act to follow.

Nick Ede of East of Eden, however, believes no one can replace Paul.

“His charm and kindness shone though in everything he did and this is why he is a Royal favourite and wont be replacable,” the PR expert told ED!

“He will be a hard act to follow and I don’t think anyone will be quite like Paul O’Grady,” he then added.

Read more: Fellow animal lover Jodie Prenger makes heartwarming gesture in Paul O’Grady’s memory

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.