Paul O’Grady’s emotional husband arrives at funeral as star’s coffin decorated with wreath of dog Buster

The funeral procession of Paul O’Grady saw hundreds of well-wishers line the streets of Aldington in Kent today (April 20).

Paul’s devastated husband Andre Portasio looked emotional as he rode on a carriage that was carrying the For The Love Of Dogs star’s coffin. It was drawn by two black horses. Andre was accompanied on the carriage by one of the couple’s dogs, Conchita.

Conchita sat on Andre’s lap as the cortege made its way to the church, where Paul would be laid to rest privately.

Fans lined the streets for Paul O’Grady’s funeral procession (Credit: Twitter/TomSavvidesITV/ITV Meridian)

Paul O’Grady funeral: Andre leads procession

Andre had previously asked villagers in Aldington to line the streets in tribute to Paul, and to bring their four-legged friends with him.

Meanwhile, dogs proved to be a central theme of the day, with Conchita attending with Andre. Not only that, but a wreath depicting Paul’s beloved dog Buster dressed his coffin, ITV News Meridian reported. It was made up of white flowers in the shape of a small dog. The wreath had a collar featuring the word BUSTER.

The pooch died in 2009. Many fans have since shared their hopes that the pair are now reunited as a result of Paul’s death.

A wreath in the shape of Buster was placed beside Paul’s coffin (Credit: Twitter/TomSavvidesITV/ITV Meridian)

The funeral service

Following the procession, Andre and Paul’s loved ones attended a private funeral service at St Rumwold’s Church, in Bonnington.

It was said to feature a guard of honour with dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home as a result of his association with the charity.

As well as that, there was also an appearance from the Salvation Army Band.

Pau’s husband Andre led the procession with their dog Conchita (Credit: Splash News)

A number of celebrities also attended. Ronnie Wood, Melanie Sykes, Alan Carr and Jo Brand were among those in attendance at Paul’s send-off.

After the funeral, a private event for family and loved ones is planned at Port Lympne Safari Park.

