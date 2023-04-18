Paul O’Grady’s husband reveals new funeral details as he invites locals to procession to honour star

The funeral of Paul O’Grady is set to take place this week, it has been revealed by the late star’s husband.

The iconic comedian died suddenly last month aged just 67.

Paul died suddenly last month (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paul O’Grady funeral details revealed

New details regarding Paul’s funeral have been revealed by the late star’s husband.

As well as confirming when Paul’s funeral will take place, his husband, Andre Portasio, confirmed that fans will line the streets as the star’s funeral cortege passes. Andre made the announcements on Facebook.

Andre uploaded a photo of For the Love of Dogs star smiling while wearing white angel wings. “I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support and love I have received since the passing of our beloved Paul O’Grady,” he wrote.

“Your kind messages, beautiful flowers, and thoughtful texts of condolences have brought me comfort and solace during this difficult time.”

When is Paul’s funeral? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paul O’Grady funeral date announced

Andre then continued. “I’m incredibly grateful for the support and love I have received from our community, and we want to thank each and every one of you for your kindness and generosity.”

He then revealed the date of Paul’s funeral. “As a mark of respect and as Paul would have wanted, we will be holding a private funeral on Thursday, 20th April 2023. This information has not been made public, but I wanted to share it with local residents.”

I’m incredibly grateful for the support and love I have received from our community.

He then continued, saying: “While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community. We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

He then went on to tell locals that they are invited to pay their respects between 2.10pm and 2.45pm on Thursday.

More details about Paul’s funeral have emerged (Credit: CoverImages.com)

More funeral details revealed

Over the weekend, more details regarding Paul’s funeral were revealed. It was announced that there will be a celebration of Paul’s life at Port Lympne Safari Park. Paul lived near the wildlife park in Kent and was a regular visitor.

The park is home to over 900 animals. Some are rare and endangered. Paul often judged competitions for them and enjoyed being there.

A source spoke to the MailOnline about the plans for Paul’s remembrance service at the park. “Paul loved Port Lympne. He got to know some of its residents very well and it was thought by his nearest and dearest that it would be a beautiful idea to hold his funeral there so they are in attendance, too. Staff hope they can do him proud,” they said.

