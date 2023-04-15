TV legend Paul O’Grady’s cause of death has been revealed after he died at home last month.

The nation was in shock when much-loved telly star Paul’s death was announced by his husband in a statement on March 28. At the time, no cause was given.

However, his death certificate has now revealed what happened to the 67-year-old, who died “unexpectedly, but peacefully”.

Paul O’Grady’s cause of death revealed

According to the Daily Express who have seen the death certificate, Paul died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The presenter had heart disease.

The British Heart Foundation details sudden arrhythmic death syndrome – also known as SADS – as when someone dies suddently following cardiac arrest when no obvious cause can be found. It stops you breathing and the barin is therefore starved of oxygen.

Paul had previously had three heart attacks

Paul O’Grady health issues

The Lily Savage star had shared his health difficulties with fans over the years. In 2020, Paul detailed his three heart attacks – in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

He revealed in an interview with The Sun: “My cardiologist says I have the constitution of an ox.

“Three days after my last heart attack, I was back fire-eating with McFly.

“The heart is a muscle so you have two choices: Sit on the sofa and count your tablets all day, or get on with it and get moving — swimming and walking, gentle exercise.”

In 2017, the For The Love of Dogs star was hospitalised – and diagnosed with kidney failure – in India while filming a special of the show. More recently Paul battled coronavirus, revealing earlier this year he was unable to work for two months after contracting it in Malta.

He told the Express: “I managed to escape Covid until last year and then I caught it. I didn’t half get it; I was really ill.

“It wiped me out, I was shocked at how bad I was. I [took] a good two months getting over it. My breath had gone. I’d go out to feed the pigs and I’d have to sit down two or three times on my way there, wheezing.

“All I did was sleep. I’d wake up, go downstairs and sit on the couch and then pass out for another four hours.”

Paul will be much-missed by a lot of people (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady: death announcement

When Paul died his devastated husband Andre Portasio said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Since his death tributes have poured in, and his daughter, Sharon, has spoken out. “What can I say? We are all devastated – I am, my mum is, everyone is. We loved him and we will miss him – we are all distraught,” she revealed.

Earlier this week ITV aired a tribute to the For The Love Of Dogs presenter. Fans praised the “beautiful” show.

A petition has been started for a statue of Paul to be erected in his hometown of Birkenhead. Tens of thousands of people have signed it already.

