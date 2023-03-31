Paul O’Grady’s husband shares heartbreaking last photo of the couple before TV star’s death

The husband of Paul O’Grady has shared the heartbreaking last photo they took together before the TV star’s death.

For the Love of Dogs star Paul died on Tuesday (March 28) at the age of 67.

His husband Andre Portasio released a heartbreaking statement to confirm the news and one of Paul’s friends later revealed that the star died in “his own bed” with Andre next to him. Now, Andre has taken to his Instagram to share a photo of himself and Paul alongside an emotional message.

The photo showed Paul and Andre smiling while sitting on a boat in the sea.

Andre explained that the picture was taken on their “last ever holiday together” in January.

Unbeknownst to us back in January this would be our last ever holiday together.

He heartbreakingly wrote: “In time I hope to write to everyone individually and thank you for all posts, messages, phone calls, emails, cards and flowers of support. I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!”

He added: “Browsing for a picture I found the last picture we ever took together. Unbeknownst to us back in January this would be our last ever holiday together.”

Many people left their support in the comments for Andre.

One person said: “Lovely picture @andre_portasio. I can’t imagine what the past few days has been like. My deepest of sympathy to you and all.”

Another wrote: “So so sorry for your loss @andre_portasio, such a lovely man.”

Earlier this week, Andre released a statement to confirm Paul’s death.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

Andre added: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.”

Tributes have poured in on social media for Paul.

Battersea, which Paul was an ambassador for, wrote on Twitter: “We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away. He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

On GMB on Thursday, Paul’s close friend Linda Thorson detailed his final hours.

She said: “I can’t believe it. Just to hang up the phone and hours later, for someone to die who was so happy, full of life. But he died in his own bed, his husband Andre was there who he’s been with for so many years.”

