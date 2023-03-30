GMB today saw a friend of Paul O’Grady’s appear on the show to talk about his life and legacy.

However, things soon took a turn when Susanna Reid was forced to apologise to the viewers for the guest’s behaviour.

Paul O’Grady’s friend appears on GMB today

Yesterday saw news break that Paul O’Grady had passed away aged 67.

Today, one of Paul’s close friends, former Avengers actor Linda Thorson appeared on GMB.

She opened up about Paul passing away during her appearance on the show.

During the interview, she revealed that she had spoken to Paul on the phone just hours before his death.

“I can’t believe it. Just to hang up the phone and hours later, for someone to die who was so happy, full of life,” she said.

“But he died in his own bed, his husband Andre was there who he’s been with for so many years,” she continued.

“He will be so bereft of Paul. He worshipped Paul. We’ll all be there for you, Andre.”

Linda Thorson swears on GMB today

The 75-year-old’s tribute to Paul came not long after Susanna and Adil Ray had had an explosive interview with Grant Schapps.

During her tribute, Linda made a thinly veiled dig at the Secretary of State.

Lauding Paul’s compassionate nature, Linda said: “He was a magical person but he started his life caring for people.

“He can’t stand what goes on. This bull [bleep] we’ve just had to listen to. He could not stand this party and what they’ve done,” she said.

“Apologies for the use of the language in the morning,” Susanna quickly interjected, before Linda continued.

Viewers react to Linda swearing

It’s safe to say viewers were big fans of Linda swearing live on air today.

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident.

“Calling out Tory bull [bleep] live on air, legend,” one viewer tweeted.

“Don’t usually watch #GMB but it was on accidentally this morning. So glad it was otherwise I wouldn’t have heard the wonderful @Thor1847 calling out @grantshapps and Tory “bull [bleep]” on live TV in her wonderful tribute to #PaulOGradyRIP,” another said.

“Love how Linda Thorson just dropped the bull [bleep] ‘bomb’,” a third GMB viewer wrote.

