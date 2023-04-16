Paul O’Grady’s funeral details emerge after star’s cause of death was revealed

Details of Paul O’Grady’s funeral arer starting to emerge. Paul died at home last month aged 67.

After his death certificate revealed his cause of death yesterday (Saturday April 15), sources have reportedly revealed plans for his send off.

And it seems very fitting for animal lover Paul!

Paul O’Grady’s funeral details have emerged (Credit: Famous/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages)

Paul O’Grady’s funeral details

According to the Mail Online the celebration of Paul’s life will take place at Port Lympne Safari Park. The presenter lived near to the Kent wildlife park and was a regular visitor.

The park is home to over 900 animals, some rare and endangered. Paul often judged competitions for them and loved all the animals there.

It is believed the service will be held at a nearby church before friends and family head on to Port Lympne. There they will remember Paul in a way only too fitting.

A source told the website: “Paul loved Port Lympne. He got to know some of its residents very well and it was thought by his nearest and dearest that it would be a beautiful idea to hold his funeral there so they are in attendance, too. Staff hope they can do him proud.”

When Paul died, the safari park paid tribute to him on their Instagram page. They said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul O’Grady who was a local supporter of Port Lympne and the work we do. Paul was known for his love of animals, and we were incredibly grateful to have had him visit us. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this sad time.”

The telly star’s cause of death was revealed yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady’s cause death revealed

The much-loved telly star’s death was confirmed by his husband in a statement on March 28. At the time, no cause was given.

However, yesterday the Daily Express revealed they had seen Paul’s death certificate. It confirms he died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Paul had previously had three heart attacks.

The British Heart Foundation details sudden arrhythmic death syndrome – also known as SADS – as when someone dies suddenly following cardiac arrest when no obvious cause can be found. It stops you breathing and the barin is therefore starved of oxygen.

Paul will be much-missed by a lot of people (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady health issues

The Lily Savage star had shared his health difficulties with fans over the years. In 2020, Paul detailed his three heart attacks – in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

He revealed in an interview with The Sun: “My cardiologist says I have the constitution of an ox.

“Three days after my last heart attack, I was back fire-eating with McFly.

“The heart is a muscle so you have two choices: Sit on the sofa and count your tablets all day, or get on with it and get moving — swimming and walking, gentle exercise.”

In 2017, the For The Love of Dogs star was hospitalised – and diagnosed with kidney failure – in India while filming a special of the show. More recently Paul battled coronavirus, revealing earlier this year he was unable to work for two months after contracting it in Malta.

Paul O’Grady: death announcement

When Paul died his devastated husband Andre Portasio said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Since his death tributes have poured in, and his daughter, Sharon, has spoken out. “What can I say? We are all devastated – I am, my mum is, everyone is. We loved him and we will miss him – we are all distraught,” she revealed.

Earlier this week ITV aired a tribute to the For The Love Of Dogs presenter. Fans praised the “beautiful” show.

Read more: Heartbroken viewers make same confession about For The Love Of Dogs following Paul O’Grady’s death

Leave your condolences for Paul O’Grady on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.