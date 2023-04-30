Amanda Mealing delights fans with news of plans to honour Paul O’Grady as she makes plea

Amanda Mealing has revealed touching plans to honour her close friend Paul O’Grady.

Much-loved TV star Paul died ‘peacefully but unexpectedly’ on March 28. The Lily Savage star may be gone, but his friends are making quite sure he isn’t forgotten.

Former Grange Hill and Holby City actress Amanda is taking part in charity event Walk the Walk. She is raising money for Breast Cancer Now.

The charity supported her after she was diagnosed with breast cancer 20 years ago. And she’s asking fans to help her raise as much money as possible. So far donations have reached £1,600.

Amanda took to Instagram with a video, in which she apologised for not posting much recently.

Amanda Mealing plans to honour Paul O’Grady

She explained: “Sorry… but my bestie Paul O’Grady died recently, so that kind of took over things. I am still very much doing the Moonwalk with my sisters and my brother.

“And in honour of O’Grady’s memory, I’ve convinced the others to dress as Paul, Cilla Black and Barbara Windsor in the costumes they wore for the Royal Variety performance when they did the Gotta Get a Gimmick number. It’s surprising how quickly my brother Marcus volunteered to dress as Paul O’Grady. I’m going to dress up as Gypsy Rose Lee.”

Gypsy Rose Lee was a famous American Burlesque star. Paul presented a documentary about the icon back in 2013.

Over the image, Amanda wrote: “Thanks SO much for our donations. Please keep them coming.”

Amanda and Paul’s close friendship

Amanda and her husband Richard Sainsbury have two sons, Otis and Milo, who are in their twenties. Paul O’Grady was their godfather.

Paul at the Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

After Paul died at home with his husband Andre Portasio at his side, Amanda spoke of their close bond. On the day of his funeral she called him: “The keeper of my secrets and soother of my fears. My greatest friend…I will miss you so.”

The person who could make it all disappear with laughter.

In another post she described Paul as: “My agony aunt, my career advisor, my moral sage, my shoulder to cry on, my secret keeper and the person who could make it all disappear with laughter.”

Walk the Walk takes place on May 20.

