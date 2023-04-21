Amanda Mealing praises Paul O’Grady’s ‘dignified’ husband Andre as she shares touching news about the funeral

Amanda Mealing attended the funeral of her dear friend Paul O’Grady yesterday as it took place in Kent.

Paul was laid to rest after a private service in Kent on Thursday following his death last month. The star died on March 28, “unexpectedly but peacefully” at the age of 67.

His celebrity friends as well as fans stepped out to honour the late star as his funeral took place. Fans lined the streets in Aldington, Kent, as Paul’s coffin made its way to the service. Many of the mourners also brought their dogs with them.

As well as this, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home – which Paul was a proud ambassador of – paid tribute by forming a guard of honour.

Amanda Mealing at Paul O’Grady’s funeral

Actress Amanda was one of Paul’s friends who attended the private service. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Amanda shared some touching news about the send-off.

She shared a photo of one of the dogs from Battersea, along with some images of herself.

Amanda wrote: “He did it again to me!!! @battersea held a guard of honour of dogs along the precession and outside the church yesterday for @paulogrady funeral… guess who ended up with this gorgeous creature?!? Yup! @paulogrady, the dog pusher strikes again.”

She went on: “The procession through the village was incredibly humbling. @andre_portasio was so dignified, riding up in the carriage. It was seeing grown men sobbing on the pavements that set me off.

Amanda praised Paul’s husband as “dignified” during the procession and service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I spent all night, the night before, making my rose, pill box, ‘40’s style hat for my friend. I hope I did him proud. @milo_219 @ojs_fit @otis.js thank you for holding me so tightly. @andioliver thank you for keeping me safe. @bunty_lee_m you did do well babe. Love you.”

Her followers gushed in the comments. Davina McCall wrote: “Hugs Amanda, bet it was wonderful but also so so sad.”

One fan said: “Oh you got another doggy!!? Wow Paul would be delighted. And the dog will be a constant reminder of him.”

Another added: “What an amazing tribute to your best friend, carrying on the work he loved by rescuing a beautiful little dog.”

Fans lined the streets for Paul’s funeral procession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who attended Paul’s funeral?

Many celebrities stepped out to attend Paul’s funeral on Thursday. Alan Carr, Julian Clary, Gaby Roslin and Jo Brand were among those in attendance.

Paul’s husband, Andre Portasio, looked emotional as he rode on a carriage that was carrying Paul’s coffin as it made its way to the church. The carriage was drawn by two black horses.

Meanwhile, Andre was joined by one of the couple’s dogs, Conchita. After the funeral, a private event for family and loved ones took place at Port Lympne Safari Park.

