Inside Paul O’Grady’s ‘very fitting send-off’ with ‘entertaining’ eulogy from pal Julian Clary

The funeral of Paul O’Grady included a “very entertaining” eulogy from the late star’s friend Julian Clary, it has been revealed.

The Reverend Canon Roger Martin also described the service in Kent yesterday (Thursday April 20) as a “very fitting send-off”.

The vicar told reporters after the private service: “The mood was very jolly. There were some recordings of Paul, favourite clips, a good selection of varied music, it was light-hearted. It was a moving occasion.”

Having known Paul since 2011, Mr Martin also hailed the star for being “community-minded” and a “very humble chap”.

Julian Clary delivered a eulogy for Paul O’Grady at his funeral yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady funeral: Julian Clary’s eulogy

Rev Martin also noted how comedian Julian “spoke quite a lot about their stage life together”.

Paul’s private funeral was held at St Rumwold’s Church in the village of Bonnington. Mourners later attended a wake at Port Lympne Safari Park.

The service began with readings from LGBT rights activist Lord Cashman and Paul’s former agent Joan Marshrons. Joan read poem Woodland Burial by Pam Ayres. Chad Rogers, who produced Blankety Blank and For The Love Of Dogs, also spoke about his friendship with Paul.

Pals Julian Clary and Paul O’Grady (as Lily Savage) share a scene on the Big Breakfast in the 1990s (Credit: YouTube)

Inside Paul O’Grady’s funeral

Another personal tribute included a bronze statue of Paul’s beloved late dog Buster, placed on a leopard-print throw. And a photograph of Paul, surrounded by lilies, was placed at the front of the church in a reference to his much-loved Lily Savage act.

Mourners entered the church to You Gotta Get A Gimmick from the 1993 Bette Midler musical Gypsy. Meanwhile, other music played included the theme from Upstairs Downstairs, Looking For Trouble by Elvis Presley and Meditation from the opera Thais by Jules Massenet.

Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio accompanies late entertainer on his final journey (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The service also featured a poem from Rumi, a snap of him hugging a baby orangutan and an image of Paul in drag with the quote: ‘See you down there’.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Alan Carr, Jo Brand, Sally Lindsay, Dame Sheila Hancock, Melanie Sykes, and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

There was a slight mishap after the church organ malfunctioned during a hymn. But Rev Martin added: “We were able to turn it into a moment of fun.”

