Julian Clary attends star's funeral, Paul O'Grady smiles widely
News

Inside Paul O’Grady’s ‘very fitting send-off’ with ‘entertaining’ eulogy from pal Julian Clary

Comedian spoke about working with late, much-loved friend Paul

By Robert Leigh

The funeral of Paul O’Grady included a “very entertaining” eulogy from the late star’s friend Julian Clary, it has been revealed.

The Reverend Canon Roger Martin also described the service in Kent yesterday (Thursday April 20) as a “very fitting send-off”.

The vicar told reporters after the private service: “The mood was very jolly. There were some recordings of Paul, favourite clips, a good selection of varied music, it was light-hearted. It was a moving occasion.”

Having known Paul since 2011, Mr Martin also hailed the star for being “community-minded” and a “very humble chap”.

Julian Clary speaks to camera about Paul O'Grady
Julian Clary delivered a eulogy for Paul O’Grady at his funeral yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady funeral: Julian Clary’s eulogy

Rev Martin also noted how comedian Julian “spoke quite a lot about their stage life together”.

Paul’s private funeral was held at St Rumwold’s Church in the village of Bonnington. Mourners later attended a wake at Port Lympne Safari Park.

It was a moving occasion.

The service began with readings from LGBT rights activist Lord Cashman and Paul’s former agent Joan Marshrons. Joan read poem Woodland Burial by Pam Ayres. Chad Rogers, who produced Blankety Blank and For The Love Of Dogs, also spoke about his friendship with Paul.

Julian Clary and Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage share a scene on the Big Breakfast in the 1990s
Pals Julian Clary and Paul O’Grady (as Lily Savage) share a scene on the Big Breakfast in the 1990s (Credit: YouTube)

Inside Paul O’Grady’s funeral

Another personal tribute included a bronze statue of Paul’s beloved late dog Buster, placed on a leopard-print throw. And a photograph of Paul, surrounded by lilies, was placed at the front of the church in a reference to his much-loved Lily Savage act.

Mourners entered the church to You Gotta Get A Gimmick from the 1993 Bette Midler musical Gypsy. Meanwhile, other music played included the theme from Upstairs Downstairs, Looking For Trouble by Elvis Presley and Meditation from the opera Thais by Jules Massenet.

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio accompanies late entertainer on his final journey
Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio accompanies late entertainer on his final journey (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The service also featured a poem from Rumi, a snap of him hugging a baby orangutan and an image of Paul in drag with the quote: ‘See you down there’.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Alan Carr, Jo Brand, Sally Lindsay, Dame Sheila Hancock, Melanie Sykes, and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

There was a slight mishap after the church organ malfunctioned during a hymn. But Rev Martin added: “We were able to turn it into a moment of fun.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady vicar admits ’something went wrong at the wrong time’ as mishap takes place during funeral

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

For The Love Of Dogs Funeral Julian Clary Lily Savage Paul O'Grady

Trending Articles

Nicky's mystery visitor on Emmerdale - inset, publicity shot of Nicky looking shady (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale: All the theories on Nicky Milligan’s mystery visitor
Paul O'Grady and his coffin
Paul O’Grady funeral: Star buried next to former partner and ‘best mate’ Brendan Murphy
Paul O'Grady smiling on This Morning / Paul's coffin
Paul O’Grady vicar admits ’something went wrong at the wrong time’ as mishap takes place during funeral
Sally Lindsay, Paul O'Grady and Alan Carr at funeral
Alan Carr and Sally Lindsay lead celebs attending Paul O’Grady’s funeral as locals gather with their dogs
Kate Garraway looking sad with husband Derek
Kate Garraway admits husband Derek has ‘a long road ahead’ after return to hospital
Paul O'Grady's coffin and a picture of him smiling
Paul O’Grady’s order of service with Lily Savage picture and poignant quote from the late star