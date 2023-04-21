Paul O’Grady’s order of service with Lily Savage picture and poignant quote from the late star

The funeral of Paul O’Grady took place yesterday (April 20) and details of the order of service from the private ceremony have been revealed.

The broadcaster was laid to rest at a private ceremony in his home village of Adlington in Kent.

Paul died last month at the age of 67 from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. He had been suffering from heart problems from many years.

Paul O’Grady died last month at the age of 67 (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady funeral: Order of service revealed

The order of service has revealed the late star’s funeral service began with mourners walking into the church as the 1993 Bette Midler musical Gypsy’s You Gotta Get A Gimmick played.

Lord Cashman then did a reading, followed by Paul’s former PA and agent Joan Marshrons, who read a Woodland Burial. Chad Rogers also spoke about his friendship with Paul. Chad produced TV shows such as Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs and Blankety Blank.

“I like to think that the dogs of rainbow bridge, will be lining up to greet the wonderful Paul O’Grady today.

The service also included a snap of Paul dressed in drag as Lily Savage with a quote that read: “See you down there.” There was also reportedly a picture of the star cuddling a baby orangutang.

Service songs included Elvis Presley’s Looking For Trouble, the Upstairs Downstairs theme song and Meditation from the opera Thais by Jules Massenet.

The much-loved star was laid to rest yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady tributes

Following Paul’s death, many celebrity friends paid tributes. Lorraine Kelly wrote: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady – funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man.”

Amanda Holden added: “Woken up to this sad, sad news. I loved Paul. He was brilliantly opinionated ,searingly sharp and very funny.. I loved our conversations ..I can’t quite believe it. Thoughts with Andre and their family.”

And Charlotte Hawkins also wrote: “I like to think that the dogs of rainbow bridge, will be lining up to greet the wonderful Paul O’Grady today.”

Announcing the news of his death, his husband Andre Portasio said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully.”

