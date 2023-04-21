Paul O’Grady vicar admits ’something went wrong at the wrong time’ as mishap takes place during funeral

The funeral of Paul O’Grady took place yesterday – however not everything went to plan with the day.

The vicar admitted that “something went wrong at the wrong time” as mishap took place during the funeral.

Paul’s funeral took place yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Funeral of Paul O’Grady takes place

Yesterday (Thursday, April 20) saw the funeral of Paul O’Grady take place in Aldington, Kent.

Fans of the late star lined the streets as the funeral procession passed through the village streets.

Paul’s devastated husband Andre Portasio was emotional as he rode on a horse-drawn carriage that was carrying Paul’s coffin. One of the couple’s dogs – Conchita – sat on his lap. A wreath depicting Paul’s beloved dog Buster dressed his coffin.

A number of celebrities attended the sad event, including the likes of Alan Carr, Sally Lindsay, Ronnie Wood, and Jo Brand.

Paul’s funeral didn’t exactly go to plan (Credit: ITV)

Mishap at funeral of Paul O’Grady

However, not everything seemed to go to plan at Paul’s funeral yesterday.

The Reverend Canon Roger Martin called the service a “fitting send-off”, however, there was a bit of a mishap at one point, The Express reports.

“The mood was very jolly. There were some recordings of Paul, favourite clips, a good selection of varied music, it was light-hearted. It was a moving occasion. It was a very fitting send-off,” he said.

However, during one hymn, the church organ, which has to be pumped by hand, malfunctioned!

“We tried it before the service started, you have to pump and keep it up at a certain level and something has gone wrong right at the wrong moment. We were able to turn it into a moment of fun,” he said.

Paul is buried next to his former partner (Credit: ITV)

Star buried next to ‘best mate’

It has also been revealed that Paul was buried next to his “best mate” and former partner, Brendan Murphy.

Brendan was Paul’s partner and manager until his death in 2005. Paul met Andre following Brendan’s death.

Brendan died at Charing Cross Hospital just days before Paul’s 50th birthday. The comedian spoke about his partner’s passing in an interview with The Mirror 18 years ago.

“I’d lost my best mate, someone who’d been in my life for 25 years and saw me through the days when I was lucky to earn £50 for standing on a beer crate in the corner of a pub telling jokes. Murph and I were like brothers – joined at the hip, thick as thieves,” he said.

“It transcended any sexual relationship we’d had. This was a partnership. A double act, Emma Peel and Steed, Laurel and Hardy. We were both 49, barely able to believe what we’d achieved – I’d just won a BAFTA for the Paul O’Grady Show – and then suddenly bang, he’s gone.”

