Paul O’Grady fans make emotional gesture in Birkenhead as star’s funeral takes place

Paul O’Grady fans made an emotional gesture in Birkenhead on the day of the star’s funeral today.

The late Paul O’Grady has been laid to rest today (April 20). The private ceremony took place in the village of Aldington in Kent, where Paul was a resident for over 20 years.

Stars such as Alan Carr and Jo Brand were in attendance. Hundreds of fans also lined the streets to pay their respects to the much-loved star who died last month aged 67. But it seems the outpouring of love for him spread even further afield.

Fans pay tribute to Paul O’Grady in Birkenhead

Although Paul lived out his last 20 years in Aldington, Kent, he was proud to have been born and raised in Birkenhead, Merseyside. He was known to be fond of his hometown, returning to live there in his early adult years after becoming “homesick” in London.

And it seems Paul’s hometown was equally as fond of him. This was very clear in the moving tribute that the Birkenhead residents put on for the star.

In a touching moment, Birkenhead town centre erupted into a minute of applause this afternoon in Paul’s memory. There was also dancing and even a rendition of “Who Let the Dogs Out”, in celebration of dog lover Paul. Many had even brought their dogs along to join.

It only started off as a smaller idea but it has gone absolutely mad.

The tribute was first organised by Birkenhead resident Janine Ferguson. She told the Liverpool Echo that she’d been “overwhelmed” by the positive reaction and turnout.

“It only started off as a smaller idea but it has gone absolutely mad,” she said.

Paul’s husband on funeral details

Earlier this week, Paul’s husband Andre confirmed details of the star’s funeral. On Facebook, he said: “As a mark of respect and as Paul would have wanted, we will be holding a private funeral on Thursday, 20th April 2023. This information has not been made public, but I wanted to share it with local residents.

“While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community. We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

