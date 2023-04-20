Alan Carr and Sally Lindsay lead celebs attending Paul O’Grady’s funeral as locals gather with their dogs

Paul O’Grady fans and his celebrity friends have gathered in Kent for his funeral procession and service today.

The For the Love of Dogs star’s funeral took place on Thursday in Kent. While the service was private for friends and family, fans were invited to line the streets in Aldington to pay their respects.

Earlier this week, Paul’s husband Andre Portasio invited locals to a procession where they could honour the late star, who died last month. Today, Paul’s coffin passed through the village before the private service took place.

Paul’s coffin went on procession today as locals paid their respects (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul O’Grady funeral

People were seen lining the streets in Aldington to pay tribute to national treasure Paul. Some children also stood outside a primary school in Aldington with signs saying “thank you Mr O’Grady”.

Meanwhile, one local – with her dog – told ITV News: “I loved him as Lily Savage. We used to sit at home and watch his shows.”

Jo Brand and Cheryl Fergison attended the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another dog in attendance had a sign around him which read: “Thank you,” alongside a picture of Paul.

Paul’s coffin went on a procession in Kent as it made its way to the church service. According to reports, nine limousines followed with a cortege including motorbikes behind them.

Paul will be laid to rest in the private service, which will feature a guard of honour with dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home – which the star was an ambassador for. The Salvation Army Band will also make an appearance.

Comedian Alan Carr attended (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Which celebrities have attended Paul’s funeral?

Comedian Jo Brand, actress Cheryl Fergison and music legend Ronnie Wood are among the celebrities which have been seen attending the funeral. Alan Carr, Julian Clary and Dame Sheila Hancock were also in attendance.

On my way to share our last journey.

Meanwhile, Paul’s close friend Amanda Mealing has attended as she shared a picture of her on the way to the service on Instagram today.

She wrote: “On my way to share our last journey. The keeper of my secrets and soother of my fears. My greatest friend…I will miss you so. #PaulOGrady.”

Elsewhere, EastEnders star Linda Henry has attended the service along with Peter Tatchell, Gaby Roslin and Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay.

Earlier this week, Paul’s husband Andre invited locals in Kent to line the streets to pay their respects to the TV star.

Andre said on Facebook: “As a mark of respect and as Paul would have wanted, we will be holding a private funeral on Thursday, 20th April 2023. This information has not been made public, but I wanted to share it with local residents.”

Paul’s funeral took place in Kent today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul’s funeral procession

He added: “While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community. We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

The procession took place between 2:10pm and 2:45pm.

