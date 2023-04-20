Paul O’Grady’s close friend makes heartbreaking confession ahead of star’s funeral today

The funeral of Paul O’Grady takes place in Kent today (Thursday April 20). And ahead of the celebration of the late TV personality’s life, a close friend has made a heartbreaking confession.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (April 19) evening, Malcolm Prince shared a touching image of himself and Paul. Producer Malcolm was a long-term collaborator with Paul on his radio projects.

Malcolm also indicated the scale of his loss as he uploaded a candid snap of the two pals together. He captioned the image: “Still can’t believe it.”

Paul O’Grady tribute

Followers were full of sympathy for Malcolm, with many devoted admirers of Paul also admitting how difficult they are finding his passing.

One person replied to him, referring to today’s funeral: “Darling Malcolm. I’ll be thinking about you and everyone who will be saying the hardest goodbye tomorrow. Huge love xxx.”

Paul brought so much joy, and it is testament to him that so many of us feel some sense of loss.

Another reflected: “It’s so sad, Malcolm. You must miss him terribly. Paul brought so much joy, and it is testament to him that so many of us feel some sense of loss. He made a difference. His humour, talent and kindness reached all types of people – and animals. I will never forget him.”

And a third Twitter user added: “May he rest in peace surrounded by dogs with Buster getting the first cuddle.”

‘We were all lucky to have Paul in our lives’

Following Paul’s death late last month, Malcolm shared a poignant tribute to his friend and colleague. He mentioned on social media how he had recently caught up with Paul, who was “laughing, smiling, and full of life”.

Malcolm added at the time: “We have lost a unique talent – and I’ve lost a dear friend.” He continued: “We were all lucky to have Paul in our lives. My heart goes out to Andre, Paul’s family, and friends. Oh, how I’ll miss him.”

Paul O’Grady passed away in March aged 67 due to cardiac arrhythmia (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady funeral details

According to reports, Paul’s funeral will take in Port Lympne Safari Park, near to where the star lived in Kent. It is believed a service will be held at a nearby church for friends and family beforehand.

Paul’s husband Andre Portasio has also suggested fans could line the streets to pay their respects. He said: “While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community. We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

Additionally, a tribute to Paul featuring people and their pets in Birkenhead, where he was born, is also expected.

