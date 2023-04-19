Paul O’Grady fans planning special tribute in his Birkenhead home town with ‘dogs lining the streets’ on day of his funeral

The funeral of Paul O’Grady is set to take place tomorrow (Thursday, April 20) in Kent.

However, fans of the star are planning a special tribute for the late comedian in his hometown of Birkenhead too.

Paul’s funeral is tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady funeral plans revealed

Earlier this week it was announced that Paul’s funeral will be taking place tomorrow (Thursday, April 20). Paul’s husband, Andre Portasio announced the details on Facebook.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support and love I have received since the passing of our beloved Paul O’Grady,” he wrote.

“Your kind messages, beautiful flowers, and thoughtful texts of condolences have brought me comfort and solace during this difficult time,” he continued.

He then said: “While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community. We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

Paul’s fans have planned something special (Credit: ITV)

Special tribute on day of Paul O’Grady funeral

The funeral is going to be taking place in Kent. However, the people of Birkenhead are still planning on paying tribute to the star.

Paul was born and raised in Birkenhead. Now a fan of the late comedian has organised a community event that will take place tomorrow. It is going to coincide with the time of his funeral down in Kent.

Speaking to The Wirral Globe, Janine said: “I’m a great lover of Paul O’Grady and I was absolutely traumatised when I heard that he had passed. It really upset me, I think it did with everyone. It was devastating to hear because he was so loved by everyone.”

Fans will line the streets to pay tribute to Paul (Credit: ITV)

Tribute planned in Birkenhead

Janine then went on to explain the plan for tomorrow. She revealed that fans of the star will line the streets of Grange Road and Woodchurch Road in Birkenhead. This will take place from 2pm.

“The plan is for people to line the streets with their families and bring their dogs as a sign of respect. I’ve asked for all local rescue dogs and cats’ homes to attend as well so we can collect donations from everyone there,” she said.

Janine is also encouraging people to bring condolences books. They will be collected and sent to Battersea Dog’s Home to be delivered to Paul‘s family.

“It only started off as a small idea but it has gone absolutely mad. I’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction and the feedback to it. Birkenhead was Paul’s home so I hope we can give it our very best to make his memory an extremely special day,” she said.

