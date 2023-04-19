Paul O'Grady smiling
News

Paul O’Grady fans planning special tribute in his Birkenhead home town with ‘dogs lining the streets’ on day of his funeral

A fitting tribute

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The funeral of Paul O’Grady is set to take place tomorrow (Thursday, April 20) in Kent.

However, fans of the star are planning a special tribute for the late comedian in his hometown of Birkenhead too.

Paul O'Grady smiling on This Morning
Paul’s funeral is tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady funeral plans revealed

Earlier this week it was announced that Paul’s funeral will be taking place tomorrow (Thursday, April 20). Paul’s husband, Andre Portasio announced the details on Facebook.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support and love I have received since the passing of our beloved Paul O’Grady,” he wrote.

“Your kind messages, beautiful flowers, and thoughtful texts of condolences have brought me comfort and solace during this difficult time,” he continued.

He then said: “While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community. We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

Paul O'Grady speaking to camera
Paul’s fans have planned something special (Credit: ITV)

Special tribute on day of Paul O’Grady funeral

The funeral is going to be taking place in Kent. However, the people of Birkenhead are still planning on paying tribute to the star.

Paul was born and raised in Birkenhead. Now a fan of the late comedian has organised a community event that will take place tomorrow. It is going to coincide with the time of his funeral down in Kent.

Speaking to The Wirral Globe, Janine said: “I’m a great lover of Paul O’Grady and I was absolutely traumatised when I heard that he had passed. It really upset me, I think it did with everyone. It was devastating to hear because he was so loved by everyone.”

Paul O'Grady smiling on This Morning
Fans will line the streets to pay tribute to Paul (Credit: ITV)

Tribute planned in Birkenhead

Janine then went on to explain the plan for tomorrow. She revealed that fans of the star will line the streets of Grange Road and Woodchurch Road in Birkenhead. This will take place from 2pm.

“The plan is for people to line the streets with their families and bring their dogs as a sign of respect. I’ve asked for all local rescue dogs and cats’ homes to attend as well so we can collect donations from everyone there,” she said.

Janine is also encouraging people to bring condolences books. They will be collected and sent to Battersea Dog’s Home to be delivered to Paul‘s family.

“It only started off as a small idea but it has gone absolutely mad. I’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction and the feedback to it. Birkenhead was Paul’s home so I hope we can give it our very best to make his memory an extremely special day,” she said.

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s funeral details emerge after star’s cause of death was revealed

Golden Paul O'Grady Moments To Look Back On | Best Of Paul O'Grady | Alan Carr: Chatty Man

Leave your condolences for Paul O’Grady on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Paul O'Grady

Trending Articles

Craig Revel Horwood / Paul O'Grady
Craig Revel Horwood announces he’s signed up to replace Paul O’Grady following star’s death
Tom Parker and Max George on This Morning
The Wanted star Max George shares heartbreaking last conversation with ‘best friend’ Tom Parker
Jacob Stevens, who took on TikTok challenge, smiling and in hospital
Boy, 13, dies from Benadryl TikTok challenge as his dad makes plea
Andrew Lloyd Webber speaking in interview
Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals heartbreaking final moments with son before his death
Paul O'Grady smiling / Andre Portasio smiling
Paul O’Grady’s husband reveals new funeral details as he invites locals to procession to honour star
Kate Garraway smiling and Derek Draper looking towards camera
Derek Draper makes rare outing with wife Kate Garraway as they attend Elton John’s concert