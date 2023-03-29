The death of Paul O’Grady was confirmed this morning by his partner.

Now, the star’s radio co-star has revealed that the comedian was “full of life” in his final hours.

Malcolm Prince, who produced Paul’s radio show, paid tribute to the star on Twitter earlier this morning (Wednesday, March 29).

Paul died yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady death: Comedian dies aged 67

It was announced today that Paul had sadly died aged 67.

The star died last night (Tuesday, March 28), his partner, Andre Portasio, confirmed in a statement today.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” he said.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss,” he then continued.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years,” he then added.

Paul’s co-star has paid tribute (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady death: Star was ‘full of life’

Following the news, tributes have poured in from fans and celebrities alike.

Paul‘s radio co-star and producer, Malcolm Prince, took to Twitter this morning to pen his own tribute.

“Yesterday afternoon, I popped round to Paul’s for a good old catch-up,” he wrote.

He was laughing, smiling, and full of life

“Surrounded by his beloved dogs, he was laughing, smiling, and full of life,” he then continued.

“He was so proud of ‘Annie’, so happy to be back on Boom Radio, and he was looking forward to so many new projects.”

Malcolm paid tribute to ‘unique talent’ Paul (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s co-star pays tribute

Paul’s co-star continued, writing: “And now he’s gone. I can’t believe it.

“We have lost a unique talent – and I’ve lost a dear friend,” he then said.

“We were all lucky to have Paul in our lives,” Malcolm then continued.

“My heart goes out to Andre, Paul’s family, and friends. Oh, how I’ll miss him.”

He also posted a picture of himself and Paul. A number of the For The Love of Dogs star’s fans took to the replies to pay tribute too.

“I feel I’ve lost a friend!” one fan tweeted.

“So very sad to hear the news this morning Malcolm. Paul was a pioneer and we owe him a great deal. You did such great work together,” another said.

“Oh Malcolm. What can one say? I’m feeling his loss myself – I can’t imagine how *you* must be feeling. Take great care. Much love xx,” a third wrote.

